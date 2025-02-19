Sheer stoic symphonic --- step by step spreading surely not stymied --- Supriya Shrinate syndrome spreads surely evident from the media showing her despite there is a tacit no-no for the Congress be shown in media rather be fully blanked out all through. But there is an exception in case of her. Even if for a brief time, she is surely shown, mentioned what she is briefing the same media about. Initially, there was strong amazement amid the stunned observers / analysts about the media's exceptional behaviour toward her. They even vociferously discussed the matter openly but could not come to any inference on why the generally Congress-averse media accorded extra "privilege" to svelte Supriya Shrinate. The reasons for that extra privilege to her remained wrapped. But now, it is clear to many, say most, and that stems from her assured parlance / briefing / wordings / facts / figures which can not be ignored at all. Rather, they be covered in full lest "any scoop" is missed and later, criticised by the media themselves. In fact, it so happened many a time. ...Later there was a correction, the media began covering Supriya Shrinate in full. She was and is being taken as "real news giver".