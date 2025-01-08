On To Indira Gandhi Bhawan, En Masse, From January 15 Onward...Why? It is the newest All India Congress Committee, Indian National Congress HQs consisting of all arms, departments, classifications, organs of the Congress party started in 1885, 140 years ago. Dramatic, Astounding, Flabbergasting indeed. Stacked with 140 years of blow-by-blow history of India attached with it, the Congress will shift to its new address at 9A, Kotla Marg in New Delhi:110002, situated toward New Delhi, as also, half heartedly in Old Delhi. A very illustrious place defining Delhi, its significance, relevance, history, sociology clearly. Behind the INC office is the vast Walled City housing the Moghul Era's Shahjahanabad, even beyond, in North, Delhi's pre-New Delhi, Civil Lines, the then capital of India, as also, the abode of the British, also, are there East, South, West of Delhi being focussed from the new AICC HQs. An eventful location, term many. Many say, politics, politicking, directly, indirectly related contrivance, strategies, ploys, schemes, et al will be far more focussed than now in 24 Akbar Road, current HQs of the Congress. With it, 24 Akbar Road has been since 1980, 45 years; the Congress party was shifted here by late Indira Gandhi. The bungalow then was allotted to late Congress MP, Govindswamy Karuppiah Moopanar who gave it to the Congress to function from there. As for his staying in Delhi, he remained confined in Western Court ground floor room. Indira Gandhi Bhawan from 15 January thus will be witness to "new eventful era in the Congress party especially when it is in Opposition," assuredly opine many Congress-people curiously.