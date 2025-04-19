FPIs (Foreign Portfolios Investors) In India Alarmingly Panic, Make India Penury-Prone, Resultwise, India Seriously Extremely Jittery Has Already Nervously Started Staring At A New Economics Slow Down Affecting the Entire Country And Its South Asia Neighbours For One Reason Or The Other.

But all of them, to put succinctly, pointedly, clearly point to a "would-be economics catastrophe" reminiscent of the recent worldwide economic recession that nearly ended the entire world including India.

Whether to wait for the second (precarious) economic recession to advent or not, the fact is, its best to avoid it, assertively view all.

Surely, all in India.

But its turn of economic turns in India surely now are different, almost assuredly pointing to its "assured down-hill" should these glaring factors are not avoided but are seriously taken in to active, uppermost consideration.

According to the available data, FPIs --- solely responsible for keeping a country's, surely India's, all pervasive economic status "high" --- have pulled out "most seriously alarming" Rs 31,575 Crore from Indian equities between April 1 and April 11 this year.

With this, the total outflow by FPIs has reached nearly Rs 1.5 lakh crores so far in 2025. At this rate continuation, one can well imagine what will be the ruining fate by the end of this year.

The turbulence in global markets following President Trump's Reciprocal Tariff is seriously adversely impacting FPI investment in India too.

According to some experts, a clear position in FPI strategy will emerge only after the ongoing chaos dies down. In the medium term, FPIs are likely to turn buyers in India since both the USA and China are heading for an inevitable slow down as a result of the ongoing trade war.

Even in an unfavourable global scenario, India can grow by 6% in FY 26, can attract FPI investments in to India once the dust in market settled down, analyse specific specialists.

In view of this positive next year, India is being seriously advised to be not at all Jittery but bear with the world for the time being. After all, both USA and China are +Vely inclined to India, the latter is actively considered to be their friend. Thus, India need not be Jittery at all, FPIs Panic or not.