Delimitation In South For Balance Of Sanity: Defying all odds against random delimitation of South has become extremely necessitated in view of the region's growing segregation from the rest of the country due to an array of social reasons made out to be "necessary compulsions", administration-wise isolated from the Central capital Delhi, South being situated right under the country plus unfathomable chasm in languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, their innumerable subsidiaries, all of which are straightaway un-understandable, unfathomable in any way in the Cow belt plus the western hemisphere of the country. And, as if that is not enough, ironically, the capital of the country also is in the "Cow Belt" having no direct social connection with the South except the Constitution. Strictly speaking, correctly put, the administrative procedures in those Southern states when minutely perused, checked, scrutinised, are far different from the state of affairs in the northern, western, north-eastern, eastern parts of the country thereby clearly demarcating the South from the rest of the country, like it or not. To end this anomaly, diversification, acute segregation thus, a lot of misgivings, vagaries, anomalies, diversifications, misrepresentations, misunderstandings, miscalculations, and, to make India a single country with ONOA (One Nation One Administration), the delimitation of Tamil Nadu and other Southern states are being planned to be done shortly. Once this done, the current superciliousness of the South on many an issue which are integral part and parcel of mainstream India will be automatically be erased. For instance, come what may, Hindi must in South like in rest of the country. 3 languages including Hindi must in South like in rest of the country. So on and so forth. Any digression from it naturally would immediately tantamount to anti-national thereby evoking strong action against that as per the duly laid down official laws of the land. After all, Hindi is the Rashtra Bhasha of India. How can it be done away with citing any logic?!? Is the South not part of India, curtly queried? So, Hindi is an integral part of entire country including entire South including Tamil Nadu. Plus, here too, Hindi will be integral part of the country wide approved 3-language practices with equal verve but not, the Tamil Nadu's recalcitrant argument of ignoring 2-language practice leaving aside Hindi. If it has any logic at all, ask many, does that mean, Tamil Nadu and the South are segregated from the Constitution of India thus, segregated from India having no connection with it at all? Its all so anti-national, to put curtly, rationally, logically. Alternately, Tamil Nadu plus the South should declare itself as a separate entity not adhering to the Constitution of India thus, a separate issue altogether. But that is no where in sight thus, it should be convincingly considered that the South is integral part of India thus, Hindi is as integral part and parcel of South including Tamil Nadu as in the North and elsewhere...Sanity thus is brazenly evident...Peace Befalls, no difference of any kind. What says South to that?!? Thus, Delimitation In South For Sheer Balance Of South and nothing else.