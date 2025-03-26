Delhi Finally Out of Limbo with Rs 1 lakh crore budget allotted to it stunning, zapping all especially the previous ruling party Aam Aadmi Party promising rosy skies all through its ten years' "fully confident, 100% self powered" regime but turned Delhi, its around rickety, tottering, demolition-prone, "tinker, tailor, soldier, spy suiting only their purses)", incongruous, anachronous, simply unlivable by all standards. If all, Aam Aadmi Party, its continuous excuses of not doing any (civic) work in Delhi has been a big 'pain in the u--- of the Delhiites, to put straightaway curtly. Only flimsy, non-existent excuses, lies, deceit, conceit, escapism due to a lie or the other are what Kejriwal and company resorted to all along and skipped all works in Delhi, its around. Yes, on alcohol, he freely opened the booze-chests, made people from all through the country zoom to Delhi to buy booze in a jiffy, get drunk in Delhi or zoom off to their respective states with their booty in the truest spirit of "shake, shake, shake, shake your booty, get drunk...". Worldwide, in the ten years of their, rule the AAM Aadmi Party Government with continuously accusing, blaming the Centre of owning Delhi did not do any work worth talking about now. Its as if only if the the Aam Aadmi Party would be ruler of the Centre, it would serve Delhi, it being under the Centre literally being a UT to a great extent being administered by the Hon'able Lieutanant Governor C/o Union Home Ministry headed by the ebullient Central Home Minister Amit Shah, 100% constantly serious about Delhi 24x7 without fail. Under the circumstances, it is only natural that "hoax", "flippant", "flimsy", "only self-serving" entities like Arvind Kejriwal, AAP, and the like do not stick at all. And, thus, are ephemeral with 100% euphemism of utter falsehood. In a sharp contrast to their chicanery, false camouflage, falsehood, b--- s---- excuses, lie-full false promises, misguidance, continuous escapism, skipping responsibilities, bypassing important tasks on excuse or the other...the present persona in power are fully tested though now out of power since 26 years but not now. Now they have already buckled their strings up, pulled up their socks, ensuring completion of 100% all level work right away as is already evident all throughout the Delhi, its all around. No more, Delhi is resembling "worn out", "rickety", "ramshackle". Rather, Delhi truly seems to be now in safe secured hands that are fully Delhi-acquainted in and out unlike "freak", "flimsy", "flippant", "fissiparous" Aam Aadmi Party, its Arvind Kejriwal, his associates aplenty.