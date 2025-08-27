Diamond League Final: When and where to watch Neeraj Chopra in action live from Zurich

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) The Indian javelin throw ace Neeraj Chopra will return to Switzerland’s iconic Letzigrund Stadium, the same venue in Zurich first and only Diamond League trophy three year ago, to compete in the men’s javelin throw competition in a bid to reclaim the trophy at the Diamond League Final 2025.

While the two-day Diamond League Final starts on Wednesday, Chopra’s javelin throw event scheduled for Thursday. The first day of the Final will see five field disciplines held at a street event on Zurich’s Sechselautenplatz, directly in front of the city’s iconic opera house.

The remaining 27 Wanda Diamond League champions will be crowned in the course of a bumper programme at the famous Letzigrund Stadium on Thursday evening.

The 27-year-old Indian athlete has competed in two Diamond League meets this season – finishing second in Doha with a national record-breaking 90.23m and winning the Paris leg with 88.16m. Having secured his berth in the final, he opted to sit out the Silesia and Brussels leg of the 2025 Diamond League season.

The javelin throw final in Zurich features a strong seven-man line-up, with six athletes ranked inside the world’s top 10. Grenada’s Anderson Peters will enter the competition as the reigning Diamond League champion, having pipped Neeraj by a single centimetre in Brussels last year.

World leader Julian Weber of Germany, who beat Neeraj in Doha earlier this year, London 2012 Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott and former world title holder Julius Yego are also in the fray.

When will the men's javelin event start in Zurich?

The men's javelin event at the Diamond League Final 2025 will start at 11:15 PM IST on Thursday (August 28).

Where to watch the men's javelin event event of Diamond League Final 2025?

The men’s pole vault final will be streamed live on the Diamond League YouTube and Facebook page. The Zurich Final will not be telecast live on any TV channels in India.

