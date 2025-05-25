AP Has No Capital

AP Or Andhra Pradesh Has No {Official} Capital since its inception in 2014.

This defies all practical, official calculations, postulations, hypothesis about the 'new' state's fundamental 5Ws (Why, Where, Who, What, When), 1H (How) + the state's very existence.

AP is the only state unlike all the required details of other states --- they are complete in all ways thus helping their respective states to stride ahead smoothly as per all required official norms, rules, conventions --- in the country.

This way, in many vital spheres of all round, all level developments, AP is far behind the rest of the states being bereft of the Centre's required help / approval / consent...

11 years have gone by since its "new form" sans Telengana --- a separate state in its own right since 2/6/2014 --- but its Chief Ministers abysmally failed to affix an official new capital to the "new AP", devoid of an official capital duly approved by the Union Home Ministry, the Central Government, contrary to as per the required law, official necessities.

In other words, the state of AP is functioning without the most required state capital. Naturally, in many vital, crucial areas relating to the state, AP is falling behind.

In other states, the situation is different as the Centre does all necessary centralised works as per their respectively affixed schedules.

In AP, this mostly misses.

And that for obvious reasons of the AP not having an official capital.

Thus, the state's centralised demands in a concrete form do not reach at the Centre for it to take cognisance of it duly.

Unfinished works thus pile up, AP suffers.

Compared to AP, almost all states having having congenial links with the Centre are far, far uniform, orderly, stable, smooth, workaholic, continuously striding ahead in all sectors relentlessly without any blotch or stoppage of any kind whatsoever.

All these easily accomodatively possible in those states because they are centralised in their respective capital cities.

These are 100% complete all round, all level administrative units administering every area of the respective states under them from urban, semi-urban, quasi-urban areas to up to villages, hamlets, et al.

It is not so at all with AP.

A rarest of rare exception in the country.

That too, sheer negative expression.

The phenomenon is very, very eye-soaring considering AP's current Chief Minister ChandraBabu Naidu always swears himself by AP, of AP, for AP, its 24×7 all round, all level supervision but the most vital question therein is, he does all that from where...Such question arises because he does not have an official state capital in AP duly approved by the Centre or Central Government or Union Home Ministry in particular.

Its official.

Naidu, now comes to light as per reports, has sincerely urged the Central Home Minister Amit Shah to officially approve Amravati as the capital of AP.

Once this done, according to Naidu, many, many unfinished works will be immediately taken up, finished as well giving a new filip of all round upwardly development to the Andhra Pradesh complete with its full-fledged capital Amravati.