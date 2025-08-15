NOS vs BPH Dream11 Team Prediction, The Hundred Men’s Competition 2025, Match 14

NOS Vs BPH: Northern Superchargers have the joint-most points in The Hundred Men’s 2025.

Five of the 8 teams have 8 points on the table, which shows how competitive The Hundred 2025 has been so far. Every team has a fair chance, but every game is important from here on. Northern Superchargers are out against Birmingham Phoenix in the upcoming game played on Friday. This contest will be held at Leeds with a scheduled start of 11 PM IST.

Northern Superchargers are currently in fourth place, but they are not far away from topping the chart. In fact, if they beat the Phoenix on Friday, they will be the new No. 1 side. The last win must have given them some momentum. Birmingham Phoenix finally had their first points with a win over the defending champion, Oval Invincibles. But they need to deliver another exceptional performance here to get into the mix. This win can help them to get to 8 points as well.

NOS Vs BPH: Match Info.

· Series: The Hundred Men’s Competition 2025

· Match: Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix, Match 14

· Venue: Leeds, Headingley

· Time: 11 PM IST

· Date: August 15, 2025 (Friday)

NOS Vs BPH: Head-to-Head: NOS (1) - BPH (2)

The upcoming game will be the fifth contest between these two teams in this tournament. One game was washed out between them. Birmingham Phoenix have won two, and Northern Superchargers won the remaining game.

NOS Vs BPH: Pitch Report

Leeds has been a good batting wicket in recent times, and some big totals have been scored here. The fast bowlers will have a little bit of movement, which is expected to settle down as the ball gets old. The rain can bring in the moisture, and the ball might swing more, which makes the decision of chasing an advantage.

NOS Vs BPH: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Sony Sports Network

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

NOS Vs BPH: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Friday evening in Headingley indicates cloudy conditions with a 20 percent chance of rain and a moderate wind speed of 14 km/h. The maximum temperature will reach upto 26°C with the average humidity around 75 percent.

NOS Vs BPH: Predicted XIs:

Northern Superchargers XI: Dan Lawrence, Michael Kyle Pepper (Wk). Harry Brook (captain), Dawid Malan, Zak Crawley, Mitch Santner, Graham Clark, Tom Lawes. Matthew Potts, A. Rashid, Jacob Duffy

Birmingham Phoenix XI: Liam Livingstone (captain), Ben Duckett, Joe Clarke (Wk). Will Smeed, Jacob Bethell, Dan Mousley, Benny Howell. A. Milne, Louis Kimber, T. Southee, Trent Boult

NOS Vs BPH: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keeper: Ben Duckett

· Batters: Harry Brook, Dawid Malan, Zak Crawley (Vice Captain), Liam Livingstone (Captain)

· All-rounders: Benny Howell, Dan Mousley, Mitchell Santner

· Bowlers: Adam Milne, Adil Rashid, Trent Boult

Dream11 Prediction: Northern Superchargers have had better displays at the three games they have played. They won the last game with a close finish under pressure against Southern Brave. Apart from the second game, they had good batting performances. Harry Brook and Zak Crawley are in great form, and bowlers are chipping in with wickets regularly.

Captain Liam Livingstone led Birmingham Phoenix to a record-breaking chase against the reigning champions to help them get their first win. That win came against the best side of this competition, which must have given them a massive amount of confidence. But the toss will also play a vital role, as there might be rain. But as of now, Northern Superchargers might start this game as favorites.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!