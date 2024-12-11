Adani, Soros...Power Unto Them?!? 

George Soros, Gautam Adani...So powerful they are that they are literally power unto them(selves), have superlative powers of all kinds to keep our "dear" Parliament stalled with no change of it in sight! Bewildering indeed, if not fully astounding, so to say. How can two individuals as above named, howsoever multi / mega tycoons they are, can be repeatedly named in the official proceedings in the citadel of the world's largest democracy, Parliament of India, and be in a way or the other be the 'only' causes of Parliament proceedings be repeatedly stalled thereby wasting the most precious time of the "clock like precision-abiding" Sansad, holding back its discussions / solutions to the numerous "urgent all round pressing issues relating to the country", tackling numerous SOS matters of numerous kinds all of which need to be discussed only in Parliament {the Lok Sabha, the Rajya Sabha} and sorted out thereafter, else, they remain pending effecting many more predicaments plus worsening of the concerned maladies, malevolent phenomena that if all are only worsening for the concerned people --- or, related masses of all hues --- matters, phenomena et al. Further, no mal intention intended, considering the way many important --- even those on SOS priorities --- issues are stalled at the last moment on one (flimsy, teeming, or, ephemeral) pretext or the other and then hardly adhered to later, it is only necessary, relevant for their amicable solutions to approach Parliament via the elected Lok Sabha MPs or the House of Elders' MPs belonging to the Rajya Sabha. When the matters are raised in Parliament, even the "oldest sleeping matters" are woken up, adhered to, due action on most of them taken, obviously, often surprising many.

Zapping many even, so to say. In view of this and multi more relevance of our Parliament in so many more repertoire of "numerous important matters", their solutions, directives to that effect, assurances from the government to that effect, getting on to the "actual hang" of a problem howsoever intrinsic or complicated that be, etc, etc. In a way, our Sansad is constant "guide" for the entire Bharat including its all round interiors to move on every day smoothly in all fronts without a slightest hiccup. That's not all. Our Parliament also is responsible in seeing / monitoring via its proceedings, every person in Bharat is "all round comfortable every moment with no grievance of any kind whatsoever". Relevantly, insofar as now, that's being more or less stalled now due to stalling of Parliament proceedings mainly due to Adani, Soros. Very queer, if not weird. Because how / why should Soros-Adani duo have so much clout(?) to stall very Parliament proceedings because of their alleged "misdemeanours"?!? Relevantly, none of them have been proved as yet, only verbal charges, allegations etc are being levelled in Parliament to reach where, stalling Parliament, stopping crucial issues of the country, its people-related problems that require immediate attention / action of the Government...The absence of all this means loss of the country, loss of its people, their more sufferings, more discontent, more rising impatience, more anger, more disillusionment et al. Thus, Rightaway, run Parliament, solve the people's, the country's issues stalling Adani-Soros issues till a fixed time duly allotted / reserved for them. This way, precious time, value, relevance of our Parliament will be maintained, the masses of all hues in the country, the country itself will immensely benefit. Many pending problems will be taken care of. And, no more, "Adani, Soros...Power Unto Them?!?". They are, to say, just "them", nothing more. Once proved, they're in any way wrong, the law of our land is here to take care of them duly, but, do not stall Parliament because of them.