Delhi Police bust gang that stole Remote Radio Units worth over 100 crore

New Delhi: Delhi Police have busted a gang that indulged in stealing Remote Radio Units from Mobile towers, arresting 52 people.

The police said the gang has stolen more than 5,000 RRUs and sold them abroad. In total, the stolen RRUs are worth around more than 100 crores.

The police said 700 RRUs have been seized from the gang. With the busting of the gang, Delhi Police have solved close to 250 RRU theft cases.

Further information on this story is awaited.

Also Read: Delhi: Four arrested for stealing French Ambassador's mobile in Chandni Chowk market

Meanwhile, Delhi Police arrested four people for allegedly stealing a mobile phone from French Ambassador to India Thierry Mathou while he was visiting Jain Mandir in the Chandni Chowk area of North Delhi.

The lost phone has been recovered, said police. Earlier, French Ambassador to India Thierry Mathou filed an e-complaint that he had lost his mobile phone near Jain Mandir in the Chandni Chowk area of North Delhi.

The e-complaint or missing of personal belongings was filed on October 20.

—ANI