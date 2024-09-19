Art, Culture & Architecture
Pitru Paksha Shraddha holds immense significance in Hinduism, offering blessings from ancestors through rituals like pind daan, tarpan, and donation to Brahmins. Discover the unique 'Open Saurashtra Laddu Competition' in Jamnagar during Ganesh Chaturthi, where participants compete by eating 100-gram laddus made with pure ghee. A Kolkata sweet shop creates a 500-kg laddu for Ganesh Chaturthi 2024. The festival spans 10 days with celebrations across India, including iconic idols and prayers.
