3,698 Monuments, Sites Protected by ASI, Govt Confirms in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday that there are 3,698 centrally protected monuments and sites under the jurisdiction of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

These monuments are regularly conserved and maintained based on requirements and available resources.

In his written reply, the minister emphasized the government's ongoing efforts to protect and preserve the country's cultural heritage in the face of growing pressures from commercialization and urbanization. The preservation activities are carried out under the provisions of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, and associated rules.

Shekhawat explained that to combat encroachments, the Superintending Archaeologists are vested with powers to issue eviction notices under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act, 1971.

They can also issue show-cause notices as per the Ancient Monuments Act, followed by directives to District Collectors or Magistrates for encroachment removal. The government collaborates with state authorities and police to ensure enforcement.

Additionally, to enhance security, the ASI has appointed private security personnel and deployed Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at select monuments across the country, the Minister said.

ASI follows the National Conservation Policy, 2014, in its conservation efforts, ensuring that the monuments are maintained as per their specific needs. Furthermore, the ASI provides visitor amenities at monuments to enhance the tourism experience, ensuring both comfort and authenticity. (ANI)