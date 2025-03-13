Sanatan Culture’s Environmental Wisdom Inspiring the World

There is an age-old relationship between Indian Sanatan culture and environment. It is only Sanatan culture in which nature is not only considered the basis of existence but is also considered worship-worthy. The environmental balance that is advocated in modern science has been maintained in Sanatan traditions for centuries. In Sanatan culture, every natural element is considered divine. For us, the sun, water, air and vegetation are all like gods. The humility to ask permission of trees before cutting them in times of need and to apologize politely while plucking Tulsi leaves is only found in our culture. We do not pluck flowers and leaves after sunset because at that time they are in a state of rest. Not only in India, but the Hindu community settled abroad is also fulfilling its responsibility towards environmental protection. This thing is now being accepted in foreign countries as well and people are taking inspiration from it. This conclusion has come out in a recent study conducted by Britain's Institute for the Impact of Faith in Life (IIFL).

The study report mentions that the Hindu community in Britain is the most active in comparison to other communities on the issue of environmental protection. Most Hindus are doing something or the other for the environment. The belief in the presence of God in every particle is their source of inspiration. 64 percent Hindus are involved in 'rewilding' i.e. giving new life to the eco-system. 78 percent Hindus change their habits so that the damage to the environment is reduced. 44 percent Hindus are associated with environmental organizations.

The study has analyzed the environmental attitudes and activities of Hindu, Muslim and Christian communities. The report shows that 82 percent of Christians in Britain associate religion with environmental protection but their protection-related work is the least. 31 percent Christians deny climate change, which is the highest among any religious group. 92 percent Muslims and 82 percent Christians believe that their religion gives them the responsibility to take care of the environment, but their thinking does not translate into practice. If Hindus are active for environmental protection, then the main reason for this is that the feeling of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' is inherent in Hinduism, which teaches to see the entire creation as one family. This feeling develops a sense of unity towards nature in us. Today, when the whole world is grappling with the challenge of climate change, then this thinking and behavior of Sanatan culture can become an inspiration for humanity.

This study is very important in view of the environmental crisis and the dangers of climate change. This study not only reveals the relationship between Sanatan culture and environment, but it also proves that Hindus who settled abroad for work decades ago have still imbibed their culture. In Hindu Sanatan Dharma, environment is not limited only to spirituality or worship, but it is imbued with a deep awareness and sense of respect towards the entire creation. In our culture, emphasis has been laid on the conservation of nature and animals, considering them worshipful. Hence, environmental conservation in Hinduism is not only a moral duty but also an integral part of religious faith and daily life.

How much our ancestors loved the environment is known from the beliefs established by them. In Sanatan Dharma, it is believed that the entire universe is made up of five elements, earth, water, fire, air and sky. Keeping these five elements balanced is the basic objective of life. That is why maintaining the purity and balance of the environment is an important part of Hindu philosophy. In Sanatan culture, measures have been taken to protect the environment at every step. The tradition of earth worship on the pretext of Bhoomi Pujan and Govardhan Puja has not been formed by chance. The intention behind worshipping rivers as goddesses is to maintain the purity of all rivers like Ganga, Yamuna, Narmada, Krishna etc. The feeling of purifying the environment lies behind using natural herbs in havan and yagya.

Our ancestors have explained the importance of clean air through yoga and pranayam in such a scientific way. The ancestors considered the sky to be the source of infinite energy and gave the message of maintaining its balance through meditation and sadhana, and the reason behind this is also the reverence for nature. The reason behind worshipping trees and plants by considering them as gods is the feeling of their protection. Our ancestors started the tradition of planting Tulsi in every house centuries ago considering it to be the form of Goddess Lakshmi, and even today scientists accept its medicinal properties. In our country, planting forests in the ashrams of sages was given priority in ancient times and even today tree plantation is being followed in temples and ashrams as a sacred work.

In our country, environmental protection has been a part of our education system since ancient times. Our sages used to perform havan-yagya to keep the environment pure. This helped in keeping the environment clean and in timely rain. There are examples even in modern times when rain has been seen after havan-yagya. In the present times, there is a greater need to follow ancient traditions because the water of rivers is getting less and polluted. Glaciers are melting. The sea level is rising and there is a fear of many coastal cities of the world getting submerged. In ancient Gurukuls, emphasis was laid on environmental conservation, and in the present times too, research and study on environmental conservation, planting more and more trees and clean environment for environmental friendliness are being given priority in colleges and universities. We believe that Lakshmi resides in a pure and clean environment and this brings prosperity, this idea of ours has been adopted in foreign countries. The large, open campuses of universities in various countries and the dense greenery there are proof of this.

In Sanatan culture, while cow has been given the status of mother to maintain biodiversity, their importance has also been accepted by worshipping snakes on Nag Panchami. The message of maintaining water purity has been given through festivals like Ganga Dussehra and Kartik Snan. In Ardh Kumbh, Kumbh and Maha Kumbh, emphasis has been laid on the cleanliness of rivers and their importance.

The study report says that Hinduism is based on karma. It believes that what we do in this life affects our next life. Good deeds erase bad deeds and the next life is better. That is why there is a sense of responsibility towards the environment. Our youth are at the forefront in this. 46 percent of religious youth aged 18-24 years see God as an environmentalist.

Today the whole world is grappling with the problems of climate change, pollution and ecological imbalance. The solution to these problems can be found in Indian Sanatan culture. Our great traditions can become important guides for environmental protection in the entire world. The tradition of reusing old clothes and items in Hinduism is nothing but an ancient form of recycling and waste management. Vegetarianism was promoted here because our ancestors knew that promoting vegetarianism reduces carbon emissions and maintains environmental balance. In our culture, the importance of water and sun in Chhath Puja, sesame and jaggery in Sankranti and natural colours in Holi are indicative of the conservation of biodiversity.

Hindu Sanatan Dharma and the spirit of environmental protection are deeply interconnected. This connection is not limited to following religious rules but is a complete lifestyle that gives priority to gratitude, respect and conservation towards nature. If the whole world adopts these principles today, not only can the environmental crisis be reduced but challenges like climate change can also be dealt with. Protecting nature is not only our religion but also our moral responsibility.