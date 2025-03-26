Swadeshi knowledge: The basis of employment and the key to economic development

For thousands of years, a continuous stream of traditional indigenous knowledge has been flowing in our country. Our ancestors had developed unique knowledge in various fields like agriculture, medicine, Vastu, handicrafts, yoga and environmental balance, that knowledge is still relevant today. If these traditions are revived in the current context, then solutions to serious problems like unemployment and economic crisis can be found. Through indigenous knowledge, we can move rapidly towards self-reliance.

India's traditional techniques have a deep understanding of the maximum and balanced use of natural resources. In the past, this knowledge has not only created employment opportunities for every person, but has also ensured sustainable development. To acquire this knowledge, one does not have to go to any school, college or training institute. This knowledge is easily available in one's village or around the village. The meaning of indigenous knowledge is not limited but it has taken a wide form. It includes traditional skills as well as the essence of the experiences of ancestors which makes people skilled in various jobs from a young age. In our society, industries like utensil making, farming, building construction, sewing, weaving, embroidery, painting, statue making, jewellery making, cooking, toy making, pickle making, traditional medicines, architecture and handicrafts have developed from traditional knowledge. We have been producing energy from water through this knowledge for centuries. Religious and cultural tourism has also been based on this knowledge. In ancient times, the economic system of our country was very strong on the basis of businesses based on this knowledge. Our country was called the 'Golden Bird'. Colonial rulers and foreign invaders not only looted our wealth but also destroyed our cottage industries. After independence, the required work was not done to promote indigenous knowledge based businesses, due to which traditional businesses are getting destroyed. Its result is coming in the form of increasing unemployment and decreasing income of people.

On the one hand, while we forgot our knowledge traditions after independence, China has spread its wings on the strength of similar traditions and has become the second largest economic power in the world. While China has curbed the growing population, it has also inspired its people to engage in business based on traditional knowledge. In 1980, China opened its markets to the world and started rapidly advancing economic reforms. At that time, China's per capita income was $307 and India's per capita income was $580. In contrast, India had uncontrolled population growth and indigenous knowledge was neglected. The result was that unemployment increased, resources fell short and per capita income declined. According to the data of 2024, China's per capita income is about US $ 12,500 while India's per capita income is only about US $ 2500. This difference shows how much India needs to revive traditional knowledge.

If we had adopted these traditions, the treasure of experiences hidden in them would have reached our new generations, but unfortunately this could not happen. By adopting these traditions, we can maintain stability in the society and economic development can also get wings due to it. The need of the hour is that we look at the interrelationship between our indigenous knowledge and economic development.

This knowledge of ours is a system based on collective participation of the society, tested for centuries, which is still relevant to the local needs. This system is not only suitable to the needs of the concerned geographical area and community, but its form is also decided according to the local environment and available resources. In this system created for sustainable development, balanced use of natural resources has always been given priority.

In the race to modernize ourselves, we have discarded everything by calling it conservative, this includes our knowledge as well. Now is the time to correct our mistake. This knowledge may be old but not useless. If there is a need to improve productivity and quality, we should combine modern technical knowledge with traditional knowledge. This will increase our income and production. The path to increase in GDP and per capita income will open up. Our standard of living will rise. Pressure on the environment will decrease. If we use traditional seeds, cow dung manure and natural pesticides like before, then our farming will again become profitable because the cost of farming will decrease and the profit of farmers will increase. Along with this, such efforts will have to be made so that our young generation adopts this knowledge. For this, this subject can be taught in the curriculum of schools, colleges and universities. Financial and technical assistance should be provided to handicrafts and agriculture based startups.

Problems are increasing due to increasing migration from villages to cities due to industrialization. In such a situation, there is a need to provide employment to people in their villages. For example, if the bicycle factories are in Ludhiana, then they are providing employment to everyone in Ludhiana. If all such industries set up small units in villages to make the parts they need, then people will get work in the villages itself, they will be prosperous. If small and cottage industries are promoted in rural areas on the basis of traditional knowledge and technological development, then the rural economy can be strengthened. This will stop migration and reduce pressure on cities. While this knowledge will benefit people personally, it will also help in realizing PM Narendra Modi's dream of making India a developed nation by 2047. It is commendable that the government under Modi's leadership has taken several initiatives to revive Indian knowledge traditions. These include promoting Ayurveda, yoga, and traditional medical practices. In the National Education Policy 2020, a plan has been made to include traditional knowledge in the education system. Recently, 'Gyan Bharatam Mission' has been launched, under which one crore ancient manuscripts will be preserved. Our country was once dependent on the import of weapons, but now we have used our knowledge to make many indigenous missiles and other indigenous weapons. India has proved its capability in space exploration through Chandrayaan and Mars mission.

This knowledge of ours holds immense possibilities. By promoting organic farming, use of traditional seeds, and indigenous agricultural products like Panchagavya, lakhs of people can be given employment. It is possible to strengthen the rural economy by promoting Khadi, pottery, traditional clothes and handloom and cottage industries. While our indigenous medical systems can solve health problems, it can also provide employment to people through doctors and medicine manufacturers. Employment in the tourism sector can be increased by promoting indigenous art, music, dance and traditional events. If we reduce dependence on imported goods and increase production locally, it will promote self-employment and entrepreneurship. Promoting handicrafts and agriculture-based startups will not only provide financial assistance to local artisans, but will also strengthen the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. Financial and technical support should be provided to such startups on priority basis.

Our economy cannot pick up pace without reducing dependence on foreign products. This can be changed only by promoting indigenous brands. Patanjali is a strong example of this. This company combined traditional Ayurvedic knowledge with modern production and marketing strategies, which established it strongly in the domestic and international market. Patanjali showed that if Indian entrepreneurs innovate by connecting with their roots, they can also compete at the global level.

If we refine traditional knowledge and adopt it in the right form, it will increase income and production. Also, GDP and per capita income will improve. There will be extensive changes in agricultural, industrial and service sectors, environmental balance will be maintained and future generations will get a prosperous India. Now the time has come to recognize the relationship between our rich indigenous knowledge and economic development and take concrete steps to revive it.