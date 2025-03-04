Ram Teri Ganga Maili: A 40-Year-Old Warning That Became Reality

Although most films are fictional, many films become reality. Raj Kapoor's 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili' is one such film, which gave a warning. This warning was about the polluted Ganga, which has now become a reality. Released on 25 July 1985, this film was not just a love story but it was a revolutionary film exposing the ugly truth of society which still shakes us. While this film exposed the moral degradation, religious hypocrisy and political selfishness in the society through the river Ganga, it also drew attention towards the pollution of the river Ganga. On 25 July 2025, this film will complete 40 years of its release, but its relevance and poignancy are still as deep today. This film was a warning about the polluted Ganga, which we ignored and today we are suffering its consequences.

I saw this film when I was sixteen years old. Before the conclusion of Prayagraj Maha Kumbh, when questions were raised on the purity of Ganga water, I remembered this at the age of 56. In the film, Ganga (Mandakini) is not just a woman but a symbol of purity, innocence and truth. Her life journey begins with clean and pure streams like the river Ganga, but as she faces the harsh realities of society, her life gets polluted. This story is not just about exploitation of a woman but also about a society with double standards, which pretends to give the status of goddess to women but in reality considers women only as objects of pleasure.

The song 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili Ho Gayi Paapion Ke Paap Dhote Dhote' in the film was not just a song but a tight slap on those people who call Ganga mother but leave no stone unturned in polluting it. Compared to four decades ago in 1985, the problem of Ganga getting polluted has become a scary truth today. Plans have been made for decades to clean the Ganga river, but concrete campaigns like Namami Gange have raised some hopes of improvement in it. In the decade of the Modi government, under this campaign, hundreds of sewage treatment plants have been built on the banks of the Ganga, monitoring of industrial waste has increased and efforts have been made to curb illegal construction on the banks of the Ganga. The government claims that the level of oxygen in the Ganga water has increased and improvement in the quality of water has been observed at many places. Although the Ganga has still not become completely clean, initiatives like Namami Gange can be considered a meaningful effort in this direction.

In festivals like Maha Kumbh, there is talk of cleaning the Ganga, but the required seriousness is not seen towards a permanent solution. What else is this if not an irony that we are poisoning the river that we worship? Ganga is not just a river but the life stream flowing in the arteries of India. It is the center of faith of crores of people as well as life-giving.

In this film, the main character Ganga has been shown to be exploited in the society, which is a reflection of the condition of women even today. What has changed in these 40 years? Girls are still unsafe, discrimination continues at workplaces and domestic violence is on the rise.

There is a lot of talk about giving equal status to women but have they really got equality? Even today, somewhere or the other, some Ganga is fighting for its existence. Even today, this film forces us to think whether we are really moving towards a civilized society or are we just sitting under the blanket of hollow ideals?

The film shows how religion and politics collude to cheat and confuse the common people. Has the situation changed even after four decades? Ram Teri Ganga Maili was not just a film but a meaningful message which we ignored. Pollution of Ganga, exploitation of women, and politics in the name of religion, all these problems are still taking a terrible form in our society.

If we had understood the message of this film, perhaps the situation would have been different today but it is not too late yet. It is time that we consider Ganga not just a river but a living soul and take concrete steps to save it. Also, we should move beyond empty promises to give equality and respect to women and bring about real change so that the coming generation can get a better society. The big question is whether we will still ignore this warning or try to do something concrete?