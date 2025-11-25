Ram Temple's Sapt Mandir: A homage to 7 guiding lights, companions of Lord Ram

Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday offered prayers at the Sapt Mandir located within the expansive Ram Janmabhoomi Temple complex in Ayodhya.

These seven temples honour Maharishi Vashistha, Maharishi Vishwamitra, Maharishi Agastya, Maharishi Valmiki, Goddess Ahalya, Nishadraj Guha, and Mata Shabari.

The Sapt Mandirs represent the revered gurus, devotees and companions who played pivotal roles in Lord Ram's life, and their presence in the complex highlights their enduring significance.

Maharishi Vashistha:

Maharishi Vashistha, revered as the royal guru of Lord Ram and believed to be the mind-born son of Lord Brahma, was known for his deep wisdom and ascetic strength. He taught Lord Ram the Vedas, key scriptures and principles of ethics, and guided King Dasharatha through crucial decisions.

Maharishi Vishwamitra:

Maharishi Vishwamitra, originally a Kshatriya who attained the status of Brahmarishi through intense penance, instructed Ram and Lakshman in the mastery of weapons, divine astras and warfare. Under his guidance, they defeated numerous demons, and he eventually led them to Sita's swayamvara, where Ram broke Shiva's bow to marry her.

Agastya Muni:

During the fourteen-year exile, Lord Ram met Agastya Muni, who provided him with divine weapons essential for the war against Ravan. Agastya bestowed upon Ram a powerful bow, a quiver filled with arrows, a sword and impenetrable armour, and also guided him on the path to victory over Lanka.

Maharishi Valmiki:

The Ramayana's very existence is intertwined with Maharishi Valmiki, who composed the epic in Sanskrit. After Ram became king, Sita sought shelter in Valmiki's ashram, where Luv and Kush were born and later trained by him in scriptures, the Vedas and weaponry.

Goddess Ahalya:

The tale of Goddess Ahalya is among the most poignant episodes in the Ramayana. Cursed by Gautama Rishi to turn into stone after Indra deceitfully violated her chastity, Ahalya regained her human form when Ram's feet touched the stone during his exile. Her story remains a powerful reminder of redemption and divine grace.

Kevat Nishadraj Guha:

Another significant figure, Kevat Nishadraj Guha, ferried Ram, Sita and Lakshman across the Ganga. Before doing so, he washed Ram's feet, saying he feared his boat might turn into a woman just as Ahalya had returned to life from stone. He refused any payment, telling Ram, "Just as I helped you cross the river Ganga, please help me cross the ocean of life." Nishadraj went on to become one of Ram's closest friends.

Mata Shabari:

Mata Shabari's devotion stands as a timeless symbol of unconditional love. Knowing Ram would visit her hut during his exile, she collected sweet berries for him and tasted each one beforehand to ensure he received only the best. While Ram accepted the berries with affection, Lakshman discarded them, believing they were stale. Ram, however, understood Shabari's pure devotion, which had guided her life as she awaited his arrival.

Through his visit to the Sapt Mandir, Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to these enduring figures whose lives shaped the divine narrative of Lord Ram and whose legacy continues to inspire millions.

