Varanasi's Buddhist pilgrimage site Sarnath sees huge boost in domestic tourism
May 23, 2024, 03:55 PM
Uttarakhand: Kedarnath, Badrinath Dham draped in white after heavy snowfall
Feb 05, 2024, 10:09 AM
UP Tourism Minister Hands Over Ten Thousand Firozabad Glass Bracelets For Ayodhya Ram Temple
Jan 18, 2024, 03:49 PM
Ayodhya Prepares for Grand Event: CM Yogi Adityanath Launches 100 E-Buses for Tourists
Jan 14, 2024, 09:38 AM
More Than 32 Crore Tourists Visited Uttar Pradesh Within 9 Months
Jan 05, 2024, 03:09 PM
Ayodhya airport: A new era in airport excellence
Dec 29, 2023, 10:18 AM
No 'Sunburn’ on Dec 31, says Goa Tourism Minister
Dec 19, 2023, 12:26 PM
Himalayan Opus: Uttarakhand's Ode to Nature, Culture, and Innovation
Dec 18, 2023, 09:37 AM
Ayodhya gears up for Ram temple inauguration: Locals find new avenues of income amid tourist surge
Dec 14, 2023, 06:28 AM
'Promote temple tourism in Goa, not beaches with scantily clad women'
Dec 10, 2023, 01:46 PM
UP govt to restore Dhruma Rishi temple, nine others to boost tourism
Nov 23, 2023, 06:58 AM
Kashmiri Pandits start historic Gangabal-Harmukh Yatra in J&K’s Ganderbal
Sep 22, 2023, 07:02 AM
Cruise ride to begin on Saryu River from Friday
Sep 07, 2023, 08:16 AM
Meghalaya uses AI-enabled tech to clean up tourist hotspot Umiam lake
Sep 03, 2023, 11:08 AM
Agra Roads 'Unsafe' For 'Walking Tourists'
May 20, 2023, 04:01 PM