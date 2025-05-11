Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2025: Registration, Routes, Dates & Costs

Again, after 2020, back to Eternal Salvation-providing holiest of holy annual Kailash Mansarovar Yatra…Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2025 to be held at autonomous region of Tibet is an annual pilgrim and has impressive religious significance for Hindus, Buddhist and Jains. Lake Manasarovar is a freshwater lake in the Tibet Autonomous Region, China and is located around 940 kilometres away from Lhasa.

LAKE MANSAROVAR

Lake Mansarovar is situated around 4,590 meters above mean sea level. Lake Manasarovar comparatively is round in shape and has circumference of 88 kilometres and surface area of around 320 square kilometres. Lake Manasarovar has very much importance due to its proximity to sources of River Sutlej, Brahmaputra, Indus, and Ghaghara.

SANSKRIT INFLUENCE: The name of the Lake “Manasarovara” has been originated from Sanskrit language words “Manas” and Sarovara” referring to lake of mind. As believed in Hindu Mythology, Lake was first formed in the mind of the Lord Brahma after that it occurred on the Earth. HINDU FAITH: Hindu Faith with Kailash Mansarovar Yatra According to Hindu Belief, Lake Manasarovar is a representation of purity and a path to absolute salvation. Abstain From Sins: A sip of water from Lake Manasarovar would abstain one from sins committed by him during a hundred lifetimes and let him for absolute stay at the abode of Shiva after death. PIOUS RIVERS’ SOURCE: Other pious region for what lake Mansarovar is revered for being place of origin for great rivers as Brahmaoutra, Ghaghara, Indus and Sutlej and has made Kailash Mansarovar a most revered spot for pilgrims travelling to the place for thousand years. SOURCE: LORD BRAHMA: It is believed that Lake was first formed in the mind of Lord Brahma and later on surfaced on the earth. It is also known to be as “Manasa sarovaram", that is a combination of Sanskrit words “Mind” and “Lake”. SUMMER ABODE: The lake is also known to be summer abode of the hamsa (Swan). The hamsa is symbolic of wisdom and beauty. It is represented in Hinduism as the Supreme Spirit, Ultimate Reality or Brahman in Hinduism. The flight of the hamsa symbolizes moksha, the release from the cycle of samsara.

FOUR FACES

Soaring up to a massive height of 22,000 feet is Mount Kailash that is prayed by majority of the religions all across the globe. This holy place has always maintained a special place in the hearts of its visitors since it is known as the abode of Lord Shiva.

ULTIMATE GUIDE

An Ultimate Guide to Mount Kailash Inner Kora and Outer Kora: The unbelievable and the ultimate journey to the ‘Centre of Universe’ i.e. Mount Kailash has always been counted amongst the most passionately followed divine walks. No pilgrim goes back empty handed on concluding the trek to Mount Kailash, such is the miraculous aura of Kailash Parvat.

New Life

New Life by The Kailash Manasarovar Yatra, known as one of the toughest treks experienced by the pilgrims but its results are concluded as highly fruitful.

HEAVENLY ABODE

The Mount Kailash i.e. the heavenly abode to Lord Shiva lies at an elevation of 21,788 ft. above sea level and its journey is thus considered to be the pinnacle of all destinations.

Organier: MoEA

Ministry of External Affairs organizes this Kailash Yatra during June to September each year through two different routes - Lipulekh Pass (Uttarakhand),and Nathu La Pass (Sikkim). Kailash Manasarovar Yatra (KMY) is known for its religious value and cultural significance. It is undertaken by hundreds of people every year. Being significant to Hindus as the abode of Lord Shiva, it holds religious importance also for the Jains and the Buddhists. The KMY is open to eligible Indian citizens, holding valid Indian passports, who wish to proceed to Kailash-Manasarovar for religious purposes.

No Subsidy

Ministry of External Affairs does not provide any subsidy or financial assistance to Yatris.

Who is Eligible

Must be citizen of India. Possess an Indian passport valid for minimum 6 months as on 1st September of the current year. Age should be minimum 18 and maximum 70 years as on 01 January of the current year. Body Mass Index (BMI) of 25 or less. Physically fit and medically healthy for undertaking the Yatra for religious purpose. Foreign nationals are not eligible to apply; OCI card holders are, thus, not eligible.

CONDITIONS

Applicants may carefully note the following conditions before applying for the Yatra:

Incomplete applications are liable to be rejected and will not be included in the computerized draw. Incorrect or false information in the application form will be ground for disqualification at any stage, including during the Yatra. It is the applicant's responsibility to feed accurate information, complete in every respect including name spellings, date of birth, etc. Should not suffer from medical conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, asthma, heart disease, epilepsy, etc. Selected applicant will need to undergo and qualify specified medical examinations conducted by the Delhi Heart and Lung Institute, and the ITBP Base Hospital in New Delhi for high altitude endurance Any Yatri found medically unfit for high altitude endurance at any stage will not be permitted to continue the Yatra. [Please see Medical Tests conducted by Delhi Heart & Lung Institute (DHLI)]. Any Yatri disqualified on medical and/or other grounds at any stage of the Yatra will forfeit the Confirmation Amount and other payments made earlier. The Yatra batches will leave on scheduled dates even if any selected Yatri is unable to join the group as per scheduled itinerary. Applicants going for the first time would be accorded priority over those who have already been for the Yatra organized by the Ministry in any previous year. There would be a moratorium on applicants who have already been on this Yatra organized by this Ministry more than four times in previous years. The decision of the competent authority in this Ministry would be final, and no representation in this regard would be entertained. Applicants against whom any legal or executive sanction is in force, or which debars the person from travelling abroad would not be eligible to apply for the Yatra.

Applying for Kailash Manasarovar Yatra

Before filling the online application:

Read all information on eligibility, and Conditions related to the Yatra. click here

Ensure that Acrobat Reader is installed in your computer system. If you do not have the software, you can download it here

Conditions for Application

Applicant should possess an ordinary Indian passport valid for at least six months as on 01 September of the current year. It is the applicant’s responsibility to feed accurate information complete in every respect including name spellings, date of birth etc. Incorrect or false information, concealing any material facts in the application form will be ground for disqualification at any stage, including during the Yatra. All payments made earlier will, thus, be forfeited. Applicants are required to indicate their choice for both the routes in the order of their preferences. Applicants can also select a place as END-POINT to terminate their Yatra on return leg:

(i)Route-1 (Lipulekh): DHARCHULA or DELHI.

(ii)Route-2 (NathuLa): GANGTOK or DELHI.

All fields in the application format are compulsory.

Keep the following items ready:

Scanned copy of passport size photograph (in JPG format not exceeding 300 kb in size).

Scanned copy of Passport (page containing photo & personal particulars) and last page containing family details in <.pdf> format only not exceeding 500 kb in size.

If applying with another person, also keep ready the above items(1 and 2) for the person.

After successful online registration of your application:

Take a printout of the application form and keep with you for reference.

You will receive SMS and e-mail after successful submission of the application.

Note: In a single user account maximum two registration form can be submitted if two people want to go together in a batch.

Selection Process

Draw of lots:Yatris will be selected and assigned to different routes and batches by the Ministry of External Affairs through a fair computer-generated, random, gender-balanced selection process. At the application stage, a group of two persons may give the option to travel together in the same batch. Efforts will be made to accommodate such requests as far as possible, subject to eligibility conditions of each applicant. Application should be completed on-line for each applicant. Intimation: Selected applicants would be informed through automated messages to their registered email id/mobile number after the computerized draw of lots. Status updates may also be accessed through helpline 011-23088133 Conditions: A route and batch once allocated to a Yatri through the computerized process will normally not be changed. However, if there is a need for doing so, selected Yatris may request for change of batch providing justification for the same. MINISTRY DECISION FINAL: Subject to availability of vacancy, the decision of the Ministry in this matter would be final. After the computerized draw of lots, each selected applicant will be required to confirm participation by crediting the non-refundable Confirmation Amount detailed in 'Fees and Expenditure for Yatris' into designated bank account of the Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam (KMVN) or, the Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation (STDC) before the cut-off date. If payment is not received by KMVN / STDC by the cut-off date, such Yatri will be automatically removed from the selected list to wait list for the batch, and request from other Yatris would be considered as mentioned in para 3 above. Yatris confirmed in a batch may be required to re-confirm their participation in the batch before their arrival in Delhi for the Yatra. The reconfirmation has to be done online at the website. Failure to do so may result in cancellation of their name from the list for the batch. Confirmed Yatri must report on the scheduled date & time at Delhi Heart & Lung Institute (DHLI) according to the itinerary for the batch. Failure to do so would result in cancellation of their names from that batch. All Yatris in a batch must travel together and return back with the same batch. Registered/waitlisted Yatri may also report at DHLI for inclusion in a batch against any drop out, subject to availability of vacancy arising due to this reason. Important Documents: Selected and confirmed Yatris must ensure to bring following documents with them when they arrive in New Delhi for the Yatra.

Ordinary Indian passport,valid for at least six months as on 01 September of the current year.

Photograph - color, passport size (6 copies).

Indemnity Bond executed on a non-judicial stamp paper of Rs.100, or as applicable locally, and authenticated by a First Class Magistrate, or Notary Public.

Undertaking for evacuation by helicopter in case of emergency.

Consent Form for cremation of mortal remains on Chinese side in case of death there.

11. If any of the documents mentioned in para 9 above are not submitted, or not in conformity to the requirement for the current year, or deficient in any aspect; the Yatri may not be allowed to proceed for the Yatra. The decision of the Ministry in this matter would be final, and no representation would be entertained in this regard.

NO PRIVATE AGENCIES

There are no private agencies that conduct the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra on these two routes via Lipulekh Pass (Uttarakhand), and Nathu La Pass (Sikkim), hence there is no comparison. Yatris on these two routes traverse through numerous touristic and religious places with scenic and mesmerizing beauty, providing splendid views of mountain peaks and famed flora of Kumaon region of Uttarakhand and Sikkim which is unique to these areas. Also, the number of days of the Yatra affords appropriate acclimatization process to withstand the inhospitable conditions en route; because hasty ascent to high altitudes may cause severe high altitude sickness, which can prove life threatening. In addition, the Yatra requires 4 days to be spent in New Delhi for completing various formalities. Depending upon the route opted, it takes about 23-25 days to cover the whole Yatra.

NO SUBSIDY

No subsidy or financial assistance is provided by Ministry of External Affairs. Some state governments are known to provide varied types of assistance to their residents to cover a part of their Yatra expenses.

APPLICATIONS ONLINE

Applications for both persons have to be completed on-line together before the last date, otherwise the incomplete application would be rejected.

There is nothing to prohibit the members of the Indian Missions/Posts abroad from being appointed as LO.

SANCTION

Administrative sanction of the concerned Ministry/Mission is necessary before an officer is considered for interview for selection as LO. In the eventuality of moving abroad on a foreign assignment after selection as LO, the selected LO will need clearance from HOM and the Administrative Ministry before performing his/her duty as LO.

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2025: Nearly five years after the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra was suspended, the holy pilgrimage route will be reopened in June. Five batches, each consisting of 50 devotees and 10 batches, each consisting of 50 devotees, will be travelling to the holy destination between June and August, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Saturday (Apr 26). Recognised as the abode of Lord Shiva, Kailash Mansarovar holds utmost religious significance for Hindus.

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has not taken place since 2020 following the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent border standoff between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Here's all you need to know about the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra:

Who can apply for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra?

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is open to eligible Indian citizens holding valid Indian passports, who wish to proceed to Kailash-Manasarovar for religious purposes.



Where to apply for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra?

Devotees can visit The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Saturday (Apr 26). Recognised as the abode of Lord Shiva, Kailash Mansarovar holds utmost religious significance for Hindus.

Here's all you need to know about the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra: The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is open to eligible Indian citizens holding valid Indian passports, who wish to proceed to Kailash-Manasarovar for religious purposes.

Devotees can visit the official website (http://kmy.gov.in) launched by the central government, where they can fill out the application for the Yatra.

IN FIXED BATCHES

Five batches, each consisting of 50 devotees and 10 batches, each consisting of 50 devotees, will be travelling to the holy destination between June and August, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Saturday (Apr 26).

ABODE OF SHIVA

Recognised as the abode of Lord Shiva, Kailash Mansarovar holds utmost religious significance for Hindus.



APPLY HERE

(http://kmy.gov.in) launched by the central government, where the people can fill out the application for the Yatra.

What is the last date to apply?

The last date to apply for the Yatra is May 13, 2025. The application portal will close after this date.

How will the pilgrims be picked?

Selected applicants would be informed through automated messages to their registered email ID/ mobile number after the random computerised draw of lots.

What is the duration of the pilgrimage?

Route Duration

Lipulekh Pass 22 Days

Nathu La Pass (Sikkim) 21 Days

What is the fee for the pilgrimage?

Devotees visiting Kailash Mansarovar through the Lipulekh Pass will have to pay Rs 1.74 Lakh per person. Meanwhile, those using the Nathu La Pass will have to fork out Rs 2.83 lakh.

Health checkups for devotees

The travellers will have to spend three to four days in Delhi for preparations and medical tests before the start of the Yatra. They will be undergoing the medical tests at the Delhi Heart & Lung Institute (DHLI).

There is also a second medical check at Gunji (altitude of 3,220 metres) on the Lipulekh route, and at Sherathang (altitude 4,115 metres) on the Nathula route to assess body reaction to high altitude. Only those yatris who are found fit will be allowed to proceed further.

What documents to carry?

Once selected for the Yatra, the devotees must report in Delhi with the following documents:

Ordinary Indian passport, valid for at least six months as of September 1 of the current year.

Photograph: Colour, passport size

Indemnity Bond executed on a non-judicial stamp paper of Rs 100

Undertaking for evacuation by helicopter in case of emergency

Consent Form for cremation of mortal remains on the Chinese side in case of death there

Who organises the Yatra?

State governments of Uttarakhand, Delhi, and Sikkim

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)

Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam (KMVN)

Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation (STDC).

Advisory for pilgrims