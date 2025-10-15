Madhuban – Where swings remind you of the holy presence

Pandav Bhawan- the abode of Shivbaba

A 20 km drive from Shantivan Abu Road, on a smooth curvy path along the sides of rocky tree clad mountains, takes us to Pandav Bhawan, where the founder of Brahma Kumaris Dada Lekhraj used to reside. Fondly known as 'Madhuban' meaning the forest of honey, it is the oldest campus of Brahma Kumaris devoted to personal transformation through spiritual learning and meditation practices since 1937. The beautiful campus is set in the hills, surrounded by lakes, hills and green landscape. The place is famous for its peace park and meditation centres and swings to contemplate in serene surroundings, which have drawn many tourists and Brahma Kumaris followers to Mount Abu.

Peace hall

Rising stairs to this institution in Mount Abu opposite Pandav Bhavan actually makes one feel entering a tranquil place full of positive vibes. A person gets drawn to one’s inner self and experiences peace and harmony with nature and Self.

Swings surround Mansarovar

Enroute to Pandav Bhawan is Gyansarovar with a magnificent dining facility, Universal Harmony Hall and cottages for retreat. The swings installed at various places outside rooms, halls and temples tempt the visitor to sit and relax, feeling the tranquility of the place made on a giant hill. The chirping of birds around, breeze coming from the fountain of the Gyansarovar, a water body inside the campus rejuvenated the mind and soul. The swing mounted outside the small cottage where Dada Lekhraj used to spend his leisure time had so much of peace exuding that I sang a few lines swinging with other sisters.

Global hospital

In 1990 J Watumull Memorial Global Hospital and Research Centre (GHRC) in Mount Abu, Sirohi district was established by the Brahma Kumaris. Designed to provide high-quality, modern, holistic healthcare services in a tranquil, rural environment, the hospital is managed and run by a charitable trust established and supported by members of the Brahma Kumaris. BK Sunita who is a department incharge and works on EEGs of patients was so affectionate

The foundations

Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University was founded in 1937 by Dada Lekhraj. Named ‘Om Mandali’, the organisation was founded in the beginning to create a place of spiritual awakening and self-realisation through meditation and pure life. It shifted its base from Hyderabad to Mount Abu, in 1947 after the partition of India, making its centre in the serene Aravali hills of Rajasthan. Over a period of time, Brahma Kumaris has spread its wings in 110 countries and gained millions of followers worldwide. The organisation’s teachings help visitors focus on inner peace, positive thinking and spirituality.

Impressive small railway station

While returning I noticed that the platforms were continually cleaned with man driven machines and garbage pick up was done by the workers. Even a supervisor was supervising the housekeeping works. It was unimaginable for me. In our country, the public places are generally neglected and hygiene is not so much maintained. Emblem of Brahmakumaris on the cleaning machines caught my eyes. I asked my fellow passenger waiting for the train at the platform and he told me that the Brahmakumaris institution had undertaken the responsibility of cleanliness at this small Abu road station. If such institutions adopt some public places, how beautiful our country would be.