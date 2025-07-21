Over three lakh perform Amarnath Yatra in 18 days

Srinagar: Over three lakh Yatris have performed the ongoing Amarnath Yatra during the last 18 days since it started on July 3 and with 20 days still left for the Yatra’s conclusion on August 9, the figure is likely to overshoot the official estimate of 3.50 lakh this year.

The officials said that, as of Sunday, 3.07 lakh pilgrims had ‘darshan’ inside the holy cave shrine.

“Another batch of 3,791 Yatris left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas today for the Valley in two escorted convoys. The first escorted convoy of 52 vehicles carrying 1,208 Yatris to Baltal base camp left at 3.33 a.m., while the second escorted convoy of 96 vehicles carrying 2,583 Yatris to Pahalgam base camp left at 4.06 a.m.” officials said.

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, who is also the chairman of the Shri Amarnath ji Shrine Board (SASB), visited the Baltal base camp on Sunday.

The L-G chaired a meeting of officials to review the arrangements made for the smooth conduct of the Yatra.

He had lunch with the Yatris at one of the ‘Langars’ (Community Kitchen) at Baltal. The L-G also interacted with the Yatris.

The L-G expressed satisfaction at both the security and other arrangements made for the Yatra.

This year, the Bhumi Pujan of ‘Chhari Mubarak’ (Lord Shiva’s Holy) was performed at Pahalgam on July 10. The Chhari Mubarak was taken to Pahalgam by a group of seers led by the sole custodian of the Chhari Mubarak, Mahant Swami Deependra Giri, from its seat at the Dashnami Akhara Building in Srinagar.

In Pahalgam, the Chhari Mubarak was taken to the Gauri Shankar temple, where the Bhumi Pujan was held. The Chhari Mubarak was then taken back to its seat at the Dashnami Akhara building. It will start its final journey towards the cave shrine from Dashnami Akhara temple in Srinagar on August 4 and will reach the holy cave shrine on August 9, marking the official conclusion of the Yatra.

Authorities have made extensive multi-tier security arrangements for this year’s Amarnath Yatra, as this takes place after the cowardly attack of April 22 in which Pakistan-backed terrorists killed 26 civilians after segregating them based on faith in the Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam.

An additional 180 companies of CAPFs have been brought in to augment the existing strength of the Army, BSF, CRPF, SSB and the local police.

The Army has deployed over 8,000 specially trained commandos to secure the passage of the Yatris.

This year, the Yatra started on July 3 and will end after 38 days on August 9, coinciding with Shravan Purnima and Raksha Bandhan.

Yatris approach the holy cave shrine situated 3888 metres above sea level in the Kashmir Himalayas either from the traditional Pahalgam route or the shorter Baltal route.

Those using the Pahalgam route pass through Chandanwari, Sheshnag and Panchtarni to reach the cave shrine, covering a distance of 46 km on foot. This trek takes a pilgrim four days to get to the cave shrine. Those using the shorter Baltal route have to trek 14 km to reach the cave shrine and return to the base camp the same day after having darshan.

No helicopter services are available to Yatris this year due to security reasons.

The cave shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure that wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon. Devotees believe that the ice stalagmite structure symbolises the mythical powers of Lord Shiva.

--IANS