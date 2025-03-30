J-K: Large number of devotees gather at Mata Vaishno Devi Mandir on first day of Chaitra Navratri

Katra: On the first day of Chaitra Navratri, large number of devotees gather to pay obeisance at the Mata Vaishno Devi Mandir in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday morning.

Durin

g the nine-day festival, each day is dedicated to a different form of Goddess Durga, with devotees worshipping Maa Shailaputri on day 1.

Visuals in front of the temple showed hundreds of devotees lining up to pray at the temple.

Earlier today Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and multiple Union Ministers extended their greetings on the occasion of the Navratri festival. He also extended wishes on the occasion of Hindu Nav Varsha (Nav Samvatsar).

"Best wishes to the countrymen on Navratri. May this holy festival of Shakti-sadhana fill everyone's life with courage, restraint and strength. Jai Mata Di," PM Modi posted on X.

Calling it the festival of "Sahkti and Sadhana", the Prime Minister shared a hymn by renowned classical singer Pandit Jasraj dedicated to the goddess.

"The beginning of Navratri awakens a new zeal of devotion in the worshippers of the mother goddess. This hymn by Pandit Jasraj dedicated to the worship of the mother goddess is going to mesmerise everyone," he said.

Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, collectively known as Navdurga.

Hindus observe four Navratris throughout the year, but only two--Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri--are widely celebrated as they coincide with the changing of the seasons. In India, Navratri is celebrated in various forms and traditions.

The nine-day festival, also known as Ram Navratri, concludes on Ram Navami, which marks the birthday of Lord Ram. Throughout the festival, all nine days are devoted to honouring the nine incarnations of goddess 'Shakti.' The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the goddess in her various forms. (ANI)