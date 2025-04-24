Chardham Yatra: Moksha Labh

Why Chardham Yatra? For Moksha Labh - Freedom From Repeated Rebirth. Thus, Chardham Yatra and completion of it successfully.

Chardham: Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, Badrinath Yatra for Moksha Labh {freedom from repeated birth} in Uttarakhand, also known as Devbhoomi or the Land of Gods, is home to numerous temples and welcomes devotees all year round. Among the countless religious sites and circuits that devotees visit in Uttarakhand, one of the most prominent is the Char Dham Yatra. This Yatra or pilgrimage is a tour of four holy sites - Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath – nestled high up in the Himalayas. In Hindi, 'char' means four and 'dham' refers to religious destinations.

The high-altitude shrines remain shut for around six months every year, opening in summers (April or May) and closing with the onset of winter (October or November). It is believed that one should complete the Char Dham Yatra in a clockwise direction. Hence, the pilgrimage starts from Yamunotri, proceeds towards Gangotri, onto Kedarnath, and finally ends at Badrinath. The journey can be completed by road or by air (helicopter services are available). Some devotees even do a Do Dham Yatra or a pilgrimage to two shrines - Kedarnath and Badrinath.

The Yamunotri temple, lodged in a narrow gorge close to the source of River Yamuna (the second-most sacred Indian river after River Ganga) in Uttarkashi district, is dedicated to Goddess Yamuna. The district of Uttarkashi is also home to Gangotri dedicated to Goddess Ganga, the most sacred of all Indian rivers. Located in the Rudraprayag district lies Kedarnath, dedicated to Lord Shiva. Badrinath, home to the sacred Badrinarayan Temple, is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The Char Dham Yatra is as divine as it is arduous but fulfils the soul!



YAMUNOTRI

Yamunotri is a part of Char Dham (along with Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath), the four most revered Hindu pilgrimages in the Himalayas. The small mountain hamlet, with the Yamunotri Temple at its centre, attracts thousands of devotees every year and is the commencing point of the Char Dham Yatra pilgrimage (May to October), which proceeds from Yamunotri to Gangotri and finally to Kedarnath and Badrinath. Lodged in a narrow gorge, close to the source of the Yamuna, the Yamunotri Temple is dedicated to Yamuna, the second-most sacred river after the Ganges. A dip in River Yamuna is said to protect one from untimely death. Devotees either walk or ride a palanquin or a pony to reach the temple (around 3,233 m above sea level) from Janki Chatti, a steep trek of about 3 km that takes about 3

GANGOTRI

One of the char dhams (the most sacred pilgrimage circuits in northern India with four holy destinations), Gangotri, in Uttarkashi, is a small town with the temple of Goddess Ganga at its heart. A 12-hour drive from Rishikesh, Gangotri is nestled among lofty Garhwal Himalayan peaks, glaciers and dense forests, and is one of highest pilgrimages in India (approx 3,415 m). Other than its divine atmosphere, Gangotri offers stunning vistas all around. According to Hindu legends, the most sacred of all rivers, Ganges (or Ganga), descended from heaven to earth at Gangotri, when Lord Shiva released the mighty river from his locks. The actual origin of the river is at Gaumukh in the Gangotri glacier, 19 km away from Gangotri and is accessible by trekking. After it originates from Gaumukh, the river is known as Bhagirathi and it acquires the name 'Ganga' after the river Alaknanda merges into it near the town of Devaprayag. Kapat is open now for darshan.

KEDARNATH

One of the most revered temple destinations of India, Kedarnath town is nestled in the mighty Garhwal Himalayas. The town, built around the revered Kedarnath temple, is located at an altitude of 3,580 m, near Chorabari glacier, which is the source of the Mandakini river. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, the ancient temple has exquisite architecture and is built of extremely large but evenly shaped grey stone slabs. A conical rock formation inside the temple is worshipped as Lord Shiva in his “Sadashiva” form. The Kedarnath temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is a part of Char Dham pilgrimage circuit, and is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva in India. Behind the Kedarnath temple, stand the Kedarnath peak, Kedar Dome and other Himalayan peaks.

The historical name of this region is "Kedar Khand" and legend says, the Pandavas from the epic Mahabharata, after having defeated the Kauravas, felt guilty of having killed so many people and sought the blessings of Lord Shiva for redemption. The Lord eluded them repeatedly and took refuge at Kedarnath in the form of a bull. The Lord dived into the ground, leaving his hump on the surface at Kedarnath. The remaining portions of Lord Shiva appeared at four other places and are worshipped there as his manifestations. The arms of the Lord appeared at T

BADRINATH

The Badrinath Temple also known as the Badrinarayan Temple, located in Uttarakhand's Badrinath town, is one of the Char Dhams (four important pilgrimages) in the state. There are four pilgrim-destinations namely Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath, collectively known as Char Dham. These pilgrimage centres draw large number of pilgrims each year, thus becoming the most important hubs of religious travel in the whole of Northern India.

Badrinath is located at an elevation of around 3,100 m. Located in the Garhwal Himalayas, on the banks of the Alaknanda river, this sacred town lies between Nar and Narayana mountain ranges. The temple is believed to have been established by sage Adi Shankaracharya in the 8th century. With Lord Vishnu as its presiding deity, the temple remains open for six months in a year. In winter it becomes inaccessible due to heavy snowfall.

CHARDHAM YATRA REGISTERATION

To register for the Char Dham pilgrimage, visit:

https://registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in/signin.php

10-DAY CHARDHAM YATRA ITINERARY

Experience the complete Char Dham Yatra in just 10 spiritually enriching days. From Yamunotri to Badrinath, explore the divine route through Devbhoomi Uttarakhand

Day-1

Haridwar To Barkot-Barkot Stay - (180 Kms/6 Hours)

Our journey starts from Haridwar, you will be picked up from your hotel at Haridwar/Rishikesh/Dehradun airport and driven to Barkot. During this time, you will also be given some sightseeing on the way, some of which will be main ones like Mussoorie and kempty fall. After reaching the hotel in the evening, we will check-in at the hotel and the rest of the day will be free and overnight stay will be at Barkot.

Day-2

Barkot To Janki Chatti, Janki Chatti To Barkot- Barkot Stay - (90 Kms/8-9 Hours)

Early morning after breakfast, drive to Janki chatti which is around 45 kms from barkot. Janki chatti is the starting point for trek route towards Yamunotri i.e. 6 Kms one way.

[you have option either walk or hire Pony or Doli at your own cost] Upon arrival at Yamunotri, take a Holy bath in Surya Kund (Hot spring) and visit Yamunotri temple "Darshan" and Pooja of pious "Yamuna Ji" at Divya Shila. Later return to Janki Chatti and then further drive back to Barkot. Overnight stay at Barkot.



Day-3

Barkot To Uttarkashi ¬¬- Stay at Uttarkashi (100 Kms/ approx. 4 Hrs)

This morning after breakfast, check out from hotel and drive to Uttarkashi. During this time, you will also visit the one sightseeing on the way, that would be Shiv Gufa (Shri Prakateshwar Panchanan Mahadev Temple) Upon arrival check-in at hotel. Rest of the day free.



Day-4

Uttarkashi-Gangotri Darshan-Uttarkashi, Stay at Uttarkashi (100 Kms/ approx. 8 Hrs)

After breakfast we will leave for Gangotri Darshan. Enjoy the beautiful Harsil Valley on the way. On arrival at Gangotri, visit Gangotri Mata Temple and worship. Thereafter we drive back to Uttarkashi and visit the famous Temple of Uttarkashi i.e. Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Situated on Bank of River Bhagirathi.Overnight stay at Uttarkashi.



Day-5

Uttarkashi – Sitapur/Phata/Guptkashi, Stay at Phata (220 Kms/approx. 9 Hrs)

After breakfast, check out from hotel and drive to sitapur/ phata/Guptkashi (where ever the hotel availability). Upon arrival at sitapur/ phata/Guptkashi, check-in at hotel. Rest of the day free at hotel. Overnight stay at sitapur/ phata/Guptkashi.



Day-6

Sitapur/ Phata/Guptkashi – Kedarnath by Trek & Stay at Kedarnath

Early in the morning you will drive till Sonprayag (vehicles allow till this point) from here you need to take local jeep/sumo/ Max to reach Gaurikund (5 Kms, on direct payment basis, approx. 50-80rs per pax). Upon arrival in Gaurikund, you will start your Trek towards Kedarnath Temple it will take 11-12 hours by foot trek [you have option either Helicopter or hire Pony or Doli at your own cost], which is long and beautiful man made trail. After reaching, performing Pooja and Darshan of Shri Kedarnath Temple. Later check in at Bhawan/Dormitory(GMVN). Overnight stay at Kedarnath Near kedarnath Temple around 100-500 mtrs Radius.



Day-7

Kedarnath – Gaurikund (24kms/8-9hrs) Stay at Sitapur/ Phata/Guptkashi

Early morning, check-out from the Bhawan/Dormitory(GMVN). Later trek down to Sitapur/ Phata/Guptkashi. On arrival in Gaurikund from here you need to take a local jeep/ Max to reach Sonprayag (5 Kms, on direct payment basis, approx. 50-80rs per pax). Later drive to Sitapur/ Phata/Guptkashi On arrival check-in at the hotel. An overnight stay.



Day-8

Sitapur/ Phata/Guptkashi – Badrinath, Stay at Badrinath (210 Kms/ approx. 8-9 Hrs)

After breakfast, check out from the hotel and drive to Badrinath, During this time you will also visit the famous hill station of Uttarkhand i.e. Chopta. Upon arrival at Badrinath, check-in at hotel. Afternoon at leisure. Evening visit at Shri Badrinath Temple Aarti [If time permits]. After that stay overnight at Badrinath hotel.



Day-9

Badrinath – Srinagar/Rudrapryag, Stay at Srinagar (160 Kms /approx. 6 Hrs)

Morning after bath in the Taptkund visit to Shri Badrinath Temple, Brahma Kamal is significant for Pind Dan Shradh of ancestors at bhramkapal (Pitru). There are other interesting sightseeing spot like Mana Village, Vyas Gufa, Mata Murti Temple, Bhim Kund and the "Mukh '' of the Saraswati River. Just within the three Kms of Badrinath Ji. After the sightseeing tour, drive towards Rudrapryag/Srinagar. Enroute visit the Panch Prayag Upon arrival check-in at hotel. Overnight stay at Rudrapryag/Srinagar.



Day-10

Srinagar/Rudrapryag – Haridwar (160 Kms /approx.6 Hrs)

After breakfast, check-out from the hotel and drive to Haridwar. Enroute you will also sea the famous Temple and Places (Maa Dhari Devi Temple, Dev Prayag, & Rishikesh) on arrival you will transfer to the Railway station/airport to board your flight. We will drop any of these Haridwar, Rishikesh, Dehradun.

Things to carry

• Woolen Cap, Muffler, Gloves, Sweater, Jackets Cap /Hat

• Think Woolen Socks, Comfortable Trekking shoes

• Raincoat, Small Towel, Trekking Stick

• Water Bottle, Power Bank , Sunscreen

Exclusions

All the prices below are separate and to be borne by the Yatris themselves.

• Heater charges if available & Any Adventure Activities.

• Meal At Kedarnath Night & Double Bed Room (During Kedarnath Stay)

• Monument & museumentry fee, guide fee,camera fee

• Train/Flight And Helicopter/Chopper Ticktes fare

• Horse/pony charges,Palki/Doli, etc.

• Extra personal costs e.g. laundry, telephone, tips, extra food, Lunch, Drinks, Cigarettes, Mineral water, Kedarnath Stay Food etc.

• Anything not specifically mentioned under the head “Prices included”

• No bill will be reimbursed against any missed service or facility.

• Medical insurance, medical costs or expenses of any other nature not mentioned in the inclusions above.

CHARDHAM YATRA COST / PRICES

The cost of a Char Dham Yatra varies significantly depending on the type of package, duration, and travel preferences. Budget-friendly packages can range from ₹22,000 to ₹25,000 per person, while deluxe packages can cost between ₹28,500 and ₹45,000 per person. Helicopter packages, which offer a faster and more comfortable experience, typically cost between ₹1,95,000 and ₹2,30,000 per person.

Here's a more detailed breakdown:

Budget Packages:

• Cost: ₹22,000 - ₹25,000 per person

• Inclusions: Non-AC bus or car transport, budget hotels, meals, and sightseeing

• Duration: 10-12 days

Deluxe Packages:

• Cost: ₹28,500 - ₹45,000 per person

• Inclusions: AC bus, Tempo Traveler, or car transport, deluxe hotels, meals, and sightseeing

• Duration: 10-12 days

Helicopter Packages:

• Cost: ₹1,95,000 - ₹2,30,000 per person

• Inclusions: Helicopter transportation, 5-star hotels, meals, and sightseeing

• Duration: 5-6 days

Other Factors:

• Travel Mode: Helicopter transportation significantly impacts the cost, making it the most expensive option.

• Accommodation: Deluxe and luxury hotels will increase the cost compared to budget options.

• Inclusions: The more meals, sightseeing activities, and other amenities included in the package, the higher the price.

• Duration: Longer trips will generally cost more.

• Time of Year: Peak season, especially during festivals, can lead to higher prices.

Example Prices:

• Chardham Yatra by Helicopter (6 days): ₹1,99,780

• Char Dham Yatra Package – Ex Delhi (12 days): ₹32,990

• Char Dham Yatra Package – Ex Rishikesh (10 days): ₹24,000

• Do Dham Yatra By Helicopter (3 nights 4 days): ₹1,45,000

Additional Costs:

• Fuel and Tolls (Self-Drive): If you're driving, factor in fuel and toll expenses.

• Ponies/Palkies (Yamunotri): If you prefer to use ponies or palkies (Dandi or Palanquin) for the trek to Yamunotri, there are additional costs.

Note: Package prices are subject to change and can vary depending on the travel agency.