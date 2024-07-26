Tejasvi Surya
J·Jul 26, 2024, 12:32 pm
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya accuses the Congress party of doing politics on the Agniveer Scheme
J·Jul 03, 2024, 11:21 am
BJP holds protest against Rahul Gandhi for his 'Hindu' remarks in Parliament
J·May 13, 2024, 12:33 pm
BJP nominates Yuva Morcha vice president to debate against Rahul Gandhi
J·Oct 03, 2023, 08:18 am
"Like snake and mongoose," Tejasvi Surya on opposition’s INDIA alliance
J·Jun 17, 2023, 06:27 pm
Karnataka CM 'blatantly misleading' people by blaming Centre over supply of rice for 'Anna Bhagya' scheme: BJP
J·Jun 04, 2023, 12:36 am
BJP to launch helpline to 'protect' party workers in K'taka
