GST reforms: 'Don't show hypocrisy at every level', Tejasvi Surya reacts to Oppn's criticism

Bengaluru, Sep 4 (IANS) Reacting to the criticism by the opposition and state governments commenting adversely on the GST reforms move by the Centre, BJP Yuva Morcha National President and MP Tejasvi Surya criticised them on Thursday, urging not to show hypocrisy at every level.

He was answering questions from media after addressing a press conference at the BJP state office, Jagannath Bhavan in Bengaluru.

Surya stated: "To all those state governments which are commenting adversely on the GST reforms initiated on September 3, I have one specific question. Why did you not oppose these yesterday in the GST meeting? The council took these decisions unanimously, which means all of you, all of these voices and government in the meeting."

He added: "You can't have one logic when you are inside the meeting without cameras, and you can't have a second logic when you come outside and before the cameras. Let there be consistency in your politics and in your principles, not hypocrisy at every level."

Surya said that "the same senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram had opposed when Digital India was introduced, GST in the beginning. Therefore at this belated stage, opposing something for the sake of opposing does not deserve any meritorious response".

On state government considering purchasing private helicopters, Tejasvi Surya commented: "Well, the state government says they don't have enough money to fill potholes in Bengaluru. When our government was there, we were providing scholarship for farmers kids under the 'Raita Vidya Nidhi' scheme. The state government stopped it on the pretext that they don't have funds. When farmers welfare is concerned, the state government doesn't have money.

"They don't have money for children's education. The state government does not have money for filling pot holes in Bengaluru but to buy luxury choppers and private jets for the CM and the Dy CM, they have all the money."

He further said: "I also, at this point, urge media to continuously monitor closely the whole tender process of how the state government will make purchases, because I suspect this is another Augusta Westland chopper scam that will happen in Karnataka in the pretext of buying private helicopters."

