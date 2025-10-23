Home Minister Parameshwara busy with betting while crimes on the rise: K'taka BJP

Bengaluru, Oct 23 (IANS) Raising concern about a spate of incidents of serious crimes in the state, the Karnataka BJP has claimed that while the crimes are on the rise, Home Minister G. Parameshwara is busy with betting.

Speaking to the media at the BJP State Office, Jagannath Bhavan in Bengaluru, the National Yuva Morcha President and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya said: “In the past week alone, three incidents of rape and murder of young girls have occurred in Basavanagudi, Malleshwaram, and Gangondanahalli. In Mysuru — the Chief Minister’s own native — a 9-year-old girl was gang-raped.

"While such horrific crimes take place, your Home Minister is busy with Deepavali (Diwali) betting activities. This is the state of your governance."

“In the capital city itself, three rapes and murders took place within a week. Neither the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Home Minister, nor any minister raised their voice against it,” he lamented.

“Because of the Congress' governance, Karnataka has already lost $15 billion in investments to Andhra Pradesh. Instead of focusing on development, your IT Minister is busy trying to ban the RSS, while the Home Minister is engaged in betting,” he alleged.

“To cover up its own failures, the Congress government keeps blaming Prime Minister Modi and BJP MPs,” Tejasvi Surya said.

“In the state, over 2,500 farmers have committed suicide. Is Prime Minister Narendra Modi responsible for that? RTC employees are protesting for not being paid their salaries. Is Prime Minister Narendra Modi responsible for that too?” he asked.

“In Hubballi and Dharwad, thousands of youths are protesting because the government has not filled government and teaching posts. Large-scale corruption is taking place under the guise of tax collection in various departments.

The money collected by the state is not being used for the people of Karnataka but for election campaigns in Bihar,” he charged.

“Seven government employees have committed suicide under Congress rule. Contractors are protesting because the government has not released funds for their works. When we left government, we had presented a surplus budget. Today, Karnataka is among the most indebted states in the country. For every Rs 100 of revenue, Rs 18 goes to paying interest,” he stated.

“Except for the Congress MLAs who are in jail, others are complaining that they are not receiving development grants. The Congress government is spending more on guarantee schemes than on roads, education, irrigation, and health. Yet, even the guarantee money is not reaching the people. Where is all that money going?” he questioned.

“Instead of making the people of Karnataka self-reliant, your government has made them dependent on the state. After Siddaramaiah retires from politics, what will his legacy be? Turning a prosperous Karnataka into a debt-ridden state,” Tejasvi Surya remarked.

--IANS

mka/pgh