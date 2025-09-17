'Bharat has risen from shadows', Ministers Shobha Karandlaje, Somanna wish PM Modi on birthday

Bengaluru, Sep 17 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje and Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti V. Somanna greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, saying he is a visionary who has placed the country firmly on the path towards a Viksit Bharat.

Somanna stated that under the rule of PM Modi, Bharat has risen from the shadows.

Taking to social media X, Union Minister V. Somanna, stated, "Warm birthday greetings to our respected Prime Minister, Narendra Modi Ji. Under your fearless leadership, fierce dedication, and far-sighted vision, Bharat has risen from the shadows, roared with pride, and reclaimed her rightful place in the world. Your life's mission inspires every citizen to dream bigger, serve better, and stand firmer for our nation's destiny. You have turned challenges into opportunities and aspirations into achievements. May the Almighty grant you enduring health, immense strength, and an unwavering spirit to lead Bharat toward even greater heights in the years to come. Jai Hind!"

Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje stated, "Happy Birthday, Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji! Today, as a nation, we celebrate not just our leader, but a visionary who placed us firmly on the path towards a Viksit Bharat. Your relentless pursuit of progress has turned every odds into opportunities and sparked a movement that unites every Indian from villages to cities in the mission to build a stronger, prouder, safer and prosperous Bharat."

"Because of your leadership, we no longer wait for change, we create it. We no longer fear the future we shape it. You have been the dawn that broke the darkness, the voice that stirred a billion dreams, and the force that made our nation stand tall on the global stage. May the Almighty bless you with health, strength, and many more years to lead this great march toward a truly developed, proud, and united Bharat," she stated.

She also recorded a video message and stated, "You are the blessed son of Bharat Mata, working tirelessly in the service of the great country Bharat. Your leadership inspires millions across India and around the globe. May you be blessed with good health, long life and unending energy to serve mankind. Working with you is a great experience, and I learnt a lot from you. You are a great leader. God bless you, be happy, be strong. You are a great leader who will inspire many young generations."

National President of BJP Yuva Morcha and MP for Bengaluru South Lok Sabha, Tejasvi Surya, stated, "Heartfelt wishes to our beloved Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji on his 75th birthday.

"A true inspiration for the youth in politics, he embodies the spirit of seva, & upholds the relentless principle of Nation First. Under his visionary leadership, India stands tall with renewed respect on the global stage, with nations and world leaders looking up to Bharat. As India moves forward in this era of Amrit Kaal, your vision of a Viksit Bharat lights the path toward a stronger, self-reliant nation. Praying for your long life and good health in continued service to Maa Bharati," he stated.

--IANS

mka/dpb