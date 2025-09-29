K’taka Cong to Nadda: Act against Union Minister Joshi, MP Surya for opposing caste census

Bengaluru, Sep 29 (IANS) Criticising the opposition to the Socio-Economic and Academic Survey, popularly known as the caste census, conducted by the Karnataka government, the ruling Congress party on Monday wrote a letter to BJP National President and Union Minister J.P. Nadda against Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and National Youth Wing President BJP Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya.

Ramesh Babu, Congress MLC and Chairman, KPCC Media and Communication Department, Bengaluru, stated, "I respectfully submit this petition to bring to your attention a deeply concerning matter regarding the statements and actions of Prahlad Joshi, Union Minister, and Tejasvi Surya, Member of Parliament, who have publicly opposed the OBC Survey being conducted by the Government of Karnataka."

The OBC Survey is being undertaken in line with constitutional provisions and Supreme Court judgments to ensure social justice, equitable representation, and protection of the interests of the Backward Classes. The survey seeks to provide accurate data on the social and educational status of OBC communities, which is essential for framing welfare policies and safeguarding the reservation system, Ramesh Babu stated.

However, the statements made by Joshi and Surya not only oppose this constitutional process but also portray the survey as a “conspiracy” against Backward Classes and reservation. Such remarks: Undermine the constitutional mandate to uplift socially and educationally-backward communities, he stated.

Their statements would further create confusion and division among OBC communities about the intent and outcome of the survey; contradict BJP’s stated commitment to protect reservation and ensure justice for the Backward Classes and weaken the trust of OBC communities in the party, which has consistently assured that reservation and OBC welfare are central to its policies, Ramesh Babu stated.

It is highly inappropriate and damaging for senior leaders and elected representatives of the BJP to oppose a lawful, constitutional exercise that is meant to protect the rights of Backward Classes. Their statements give rise to serious doubts about the BJP’s commitment towards OBC communities. By opposing this process, Joshi and Surya, undermine OBC rights and weaken the cause of reservation. They are trying to create division and confusion among backward communities, he alleged.

"I therefore demand that the BJP take strict action against Prahlad Joshi and Tejasvi Surya for their anti-OBC stand. The Party has to immediately clarify its official position on the Karnataka OBC Survey. The BJP has to reassure Backward Classes that their reservation and constitutional rights will never be compromised," Ramesh Babu stated.

"The OBCs are a backbone of society and politics. Silence on this issue will only alienate them further. I urge you to act decisively in the interest of justice and to uphold the credibility of the Party. The OBC communities form a vital section of society, and any attempt to weaken their constitutional rights is a betrayal of the principles of social justice. I urge you to act promptly to restore the faith of the Backward Classes in the BJP," Ramesh Babu stated.

