Venkatesh Prasad acknowledges wishes from Tejasvi Surya, DK Shivakumar after winning KSCA presidency

New Delhi, Dec 8 (IANS) Newly elected Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) president Venkatesh Prasad expressed gratitude to BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K Shivakumar for congratulating him on his election to the state cricket body’s top post.

Surya, the Lok Sabha member from Bengaluru South, and deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka Shivakumar had extended their wishes to the former India fast bowler after he secured a decisive victory in the KSCA elections held on Sunday.

Responding to their congratulatory messages, Prasad wrote on X, “Thank you, @Tejasvi_Surya. Karnataka cricket has always stood for excellence and integrity. With everyone’s support and the passion of our people, we are committed to guiding the next generation and bringing global cricketing glory back to Bengaluru."

“Thank you very much, sir. Your support means a lot. Together, we hope to create a vibrant, transparent and future-ready cricketing environment for Karnataka, build a stronger ecosystem for Karnataka cricket and bring world-class cricket back to Chinnaswamy," he said in an another post.

The elections were held in the AGM at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. The panel, led by Prasad, had the backing of former India cricketers Anil Kumble and Javagal Srinath, who also served as KSCA President and Secretary from 2010 to 2013.

After taking on the new role, Prasad shared a message on X expressing gratitude, as he wrote, “Humbled to take on the responsibility as KSCA President. Committed to bringing IPL and international cricket back to Chinnaswamy, and to working for the growth of Karnataka cricket at all levels. With teamwork, transparency and dedication, we will get there. Thank you to every member who placed their faith in me.”

The appointments signify a new leadership chapter for the KSCA, which has been struggling since the June 4 stampede at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL 2025 victory parade, where 11 people lost their lives.

The elections themselves saw intense competition, as several nomination papers were rejected and a case was brought to the High Court during the lead-up. For Sunday’s highly anticipated election, a total of 1,307 votes were cast, slightly fewer than the record 1,351 votes in 2013.

