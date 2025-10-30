Karnataka tunnel project: Shivakumar calls Tejasvi Surya 'immature', 'waste material'

Bengaluru, Oct 30 (IANS) Amid row over Karnataka tunnel project, Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar launched a sharp attack on Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, calling him "immature, inexperienced, and a waste material".

Talking to reporters in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said Tejasvi Surya is "still a boy" and "lacks experience".

"Who is this Tejasvi Surya to say that the Tunnel Road project should not be implemented? Let him become a Union Minister first and then move a resolution in Parliament banning tunnel roads across the country and the world," he said.

When asked about Tejasvi Surya’s statement that the Tunnel Road project should have been planned after consulting experts, Shivakumar said, "Out of courtesy, I allowed him to meet and speak, and now he goes around saying whatever he wants. But I won't stoop to his level and comment on him. Tejasvi Surya doesn't even understand how the world functions."

"Why is he travelling in a car?" Shivakumar asked sarcastically.

"I had once said that girls don't marry boys who don’t own a car. He has clung to that statement. Why is he driving around in a car then? Let him and his family members travel by metro or government buses. Let BJP MLAs use metro trains, autorickshaws, and public transport. Who has said no to that? Why do they need cars then? Bengaluru has over 1.3 crore vehicles - can anyone tell all of them to stop using their vehicles?" he countered.

When asked about Tejasvi Surya's purported remark that the tunnel road project was being undertaken to help Shivakumar get his daughter married, the Deputy CM shot back, "That's exactly why I called him immature. Can you (journalists) carry cameras and travel in public transport to cover events? Can schoolchildren be sent to school using public transport instead of school vehicles?"

"This state got the metro because of us. What did they do when they were in power? What did they bring from the Centre? How many pillars did they erect for the metro? How much money did they get? The Central government contributes only 11 to 12 per cent of the project cost. We bear all the expenses, including land acquisition," Shivakumar said.

Shivakumar said he will respond if senior BJP leaders R. Ashoka, C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Basavaraj Bommai, or Jagadish Shettar point out something as they understand these matters.

--IANS

mka/svn