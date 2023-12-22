Marriage

Uttar Pradesh
Dec 22, 2023, 03:34 PM

111 Persons Booked For Attending Marriage Of A Minor In UP Village

Sep 10, 2023, 08:32 AM

Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata's ‘Pyaar Hua Iqrar Hua’ moment in Delhi rain

Wildlife
Sep 03, 2023, 11:24 AM

Extreme Weather Events Associated With Increase In Child Marriage: Study

Jul 12, 2023, 11:54 AM

Marriage In China: Young People Reject Tying Knot, But Why?

Uttar Pradesh
Jun 15, 2023, 02:39 PM

13 Booked For Marriage Of Minor With 35-Yr-Old Man In UP

Uttar Pradesh
Jun 02, 2023, 02:02 PM

IAF Officer In UP Duped By Cyber Thug On Pretext Of Marriage

Uttar Pradesh
Jun 01, 2023, 01:51 PM

Tehsildar Booked For Raping Woman On Pretext Of Marriage

Uttar Pradesh
Jun 01, 2023, 01:47 PM

Woman Files Complaint Against Man For Developing Physical Relationship On Pretext Of Marriage

Uttarakhand
May 21, 2023, 04:25 PM

Uttarakhand: BJP Leader Cancels Daughter's Marriage To Muslim Man

May 03, 2023, 11:31 PM

Centre Says ‘Not Marriage, But Could Grant Certain Legal Rights To Gay Couples’; ‘Step Forward’, Says SC

Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

Lawyers' organisations believe SC should let legislature determine same-sex marriage

Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

Delhi man murders relative "rival" for marriage, held in Bengaluru

Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

SC: If one side is not willing then no divorce under Article 142, marriage not casual in India

Uttar Pradesh
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

Fire At Marriage Venue Kills Five In UP's Moradabad

Uttar Pradesh
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

Cleric detained for 'marriage' of Hindu couple in mosque

Uttar Pradesh
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

Allahabad HC Orders Probe Into Arya Samaj Marriage Certificates

