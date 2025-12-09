Farah Khan has a hilarious message for the haters on her 21st anniversary with Shirish Kunder

Mumbai, Dec 9 (IANS) Director and choreographer Farah Khan is celebrating her 21st marriage anniversary with husband Shirish Kunder.

Commemorating the happy occasion, Farah penned a special post for her hubby on social media.

Taking a hilarious jibe at those who did not believe that their marriage would last long, Farah wrote on her Insta handle, "21yrs ago sm1 ( who had not bn invited to our wedding) passed a bitchy comment that “ i ll attend her next one”..sorry pal this one s going ok till now. (sic)."

Reflecting on their unique bond, the 'Happy New Year' maker wished Shirish a happy anniversary saying, "Happy anniversary @shirishkunder .. we may not hold hands in public ( for that ul have to come out with me) but its u who holds our family together .. n i (red heart emoji) u.. have i embarrassed you enough??"

For those who do not know, Farah and Sirish's love saga commenced on the sets of "Main Hoon Na", where Farah was the director, and Shirish was the editor. Shirish reportedly agreed to work on the film only because he had a crush on Farah.

Oblivious to Shirish’s feelings, Farah also ended up falling for him over the course of time.

According to the grapevines, during a party, Shirish shared his feelings with Farah, and the two started dating each other.

The couple finally tied the knot in December 2004 in a registered wedding, followed by South Indian nuptials where Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri did Farah's kanyadan. The couple also performed a nikah.

Getting on the next chapter in their journey, the couple welcomed triplets - two girls and one boy named Diva, Anya, and Czar in 2008.

At the moment, Farah is making headlines for her YouTube channel, where she is seen entertaining everyone with her cook Dilip.

--IANS

pm/