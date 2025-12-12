Gauahar Khan reveals 'I was done with men' before meeting husband Zaid Darbar

Mumbai, Dec 12 (IANS) Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar opened up about the various aspects of life before and after marriage during the latest episode of the celebrity talk show "Rashami Ke Dil Se Dil Tak".

Speaking to host and actress Rashami Desai, Gauahar revealed that she was done with men before meeting her husband Zaid.

During the conversation, Rashami asked the 'Bigg Boss 7' winner if she had any preferences for the kind of man she wanted to marry. To this, Gauhar replied, “I had no such thing. In fact, when I met Zaid, I was completely averse to men. I was like, "I don't want to meet men, they are all commitment phobic. They all want to run away." I was ready to be vulnerable in a relationship, and most men were not."

She added that she was in a phase of her life where she had left everything to God.

"I said a prayer, please send me any good man, if it is meant for me, I will take it from you, and believe you me, uske ek mahine baad hi we bumped into each other, and he was the one who messaged me," Gauhar shared.

Zaid pitched in, saying that even he had made up his mind that now he will not be dating anyone, and will go straight for marriage.

He was heard saying, “Even a month jo ek mahina pehle ki baat karein wo ek mahine pehle maine apne aapko decide kar liya tha ki bhai nahin chahiye koi nahin chahiye matlab it's impossible that I am going to date somebody now after this. I thought that you know this is ek hi baar I will do now I will do shaadi wo bhi aaraam se but abhi it's impossible for me thinking also for a second ke I have to date somebody now.”

