Selena Gomez preps for her first Christmas with Benny Blanco as a married couple

Los Angeles: Actress-singer Selena Gomez is all set to celebrate her first Christmas with Benny Blanco as a married couple.

Selena took to social media and posted sneak peeks into preparations going on around the house before the festive season. The videos and photos shared by Selena on her IG show her and Benny working on decorating their Christmas tree together.

Both Selena and Benny were seen dressed in comfy attires as they worked as a team to get the house ready.

Selena captioned the post, "our first Christmas as a married couple", along with wedding and Christmas tree emojis.

For the unaware, the couple tied the knot in September this year, and Selena has been gushing over their initial weeks as husband and wife.

Previously, Selena claimed that the early months of her marriage to Benny have been a "dream", reports ‘Female First UK’.

Speaking with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the DJ said, "Congratulations on finally finding happiness with someone in your life you get to share your experiences with, and I'm sure it was just a wonderful occasion. But doesn't it just get better in the days that follow and the months and the years that will follow?"

Reacting to this, Selena said, "I definitely can agree to that. It's been just a dream so far. And I know it'll come with ebbs and flows, but (he's) the most beautiful person I could do that with”.

Before this, Selena opened up about some precious moments of her marriage on social media.

Her Insta post read, "As I step into one of the most special seasons of my life, I can't help but think of you, my incredible friends who have been with me through every twist, turn and chapter. From my first days on screen to the songs we've sung together, and now to this new beginning, your love and support have meant more to me than I could ever truly put into words”.

--IANS