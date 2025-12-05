Soha Ali Khan reveals Sharmila Tagore feared Kunal Kemmu wouldn’t marry her after their live-in: ‘You’ve taken away all the interest’

Mumbai, Dec 5 (IANS) Actress Soha Ali Khan, in her hit podcast series, ‘All Abbout Her’, recently welcomed actress Sonakshi Sinha and relationship expert Kasturi Mahanta.

The girls, while in heart-to-heart conversations and candid confessions, unpacked the entire spectrum of modern-day love from old-school romance to situationships, from emotional safety to self-sabotage, etc.

While in conversation, Soha Ali Khan shared how her mother, the legendary Bollywood actress Sharmila Tagore, was sure of the fact that Soha’s now-husband and actor, Kunal Kemmu, would not marry Soha back when they started to live together. Soha said, “Kunal and I were together for seven years before we got married. We were living together for two years before marriage. That’s when my mother said, “Now he’s not going to marry you. You’ve taken away all the interest,” and I thought, “Maybe she’s right.”

Soha added, “We (Kunal and herself) weren’t actually wrapped up in the idea of marriage anyway. Kunal said it wasn’t that important, and I also felt that maybe it’s not that important. Eventually, since it wasn’t such a big deal, so we thought, we might as well get married. Then there was quite some interest from family members too, so we were eventually like, ‘let’s do it.’ The Rang De Basanti actress added, “My mother also insisted that men need a little push—otherwise they won’t ask you to marry them.”

Sonakshi, also sharing a sweet peek into her own marriage, revealed how love has evolved for her and what makes her relationship actually work in this era. Shedding light on the idea of her marriage with Zaheer Iqbal, Sonakshi shared, “Honestly, I think we were both in a place where we were definitely ready to get married. We didn’t stay together before; we didn’t have a live-in relationship, but we travelled a lot. So I knew what it was like to be able to live with someone.”

She added, “Because there are certain things that really bother me—I like clean people. I don’t want to go into a room that looks like a mess with stuff thrown everywhere. You learn these little things about a person when you travel together.”

Sinha further said, “I was really looking forward to getting married and living with him. And I think he felt the same. We were dating for seven years, enjoying the process so much. He was busy with work, I was busy with mine, and everything was moving smoothly. And then finally, it reached a point where we were both ready and both in it for the long run. It just comes to you.”

I would have definitely proposed if he hadn’t by then; I don’t think only the guy should propose. I don’t look at it like that. I was the first one to tell him I love him. In just a month, I told him I wanted to marry him. And he thought I was absolutely mad. But I just knew. I can’t explain how and why,” she concluded.

--IANS

rd/