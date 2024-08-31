Sonakshi Sinha
J·Aug 31, 2024, 10:50 am
Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal share glimpse of their New York vacation
J·Jun 27, 2024, 12:27 pm
Sonakshi Sinha calls Zaheer Iqbal her 'Husband' with happy tears; first video gives glimpse of "Shaadi Ka Ghar"
J·Jun 25, 2024, 02:28 pm
Sonakshi, Zaheer share pics from wedding reception, say "We have so much love protecting us"
J·Jun 14, 2024, 12:20 pm
Sonakshi Sinha to tie the knot with Zaheer Iqbal on June 23?
J·Feb 01, 2024, 08:38 am
'Heeramandi, The Diamond Bazaar' Unveils: India's biggest Web Show teaser
J·Dec 10, 2023, 09:50 am
"My very own personal psycho": Sonakshi Sinha wishes rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal on birthday
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.