Sonakshi Sinha's fun 'Get Ready With Me' for husband Zaheer Iqbal's birthday

Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) Sonakshi Sinha shared her 'Get Ready With Me' for actor husband Zaheer Iqbal's birthday on her YouTube channel.

Sonakshi started off by prepping her skin with some Aloe vera gel, which she gently massaged on her skin. After that, she applied a multi-functional moisturizer as a primer with the help of a brush.

Once this was done, Sonakshi moved on to her eyes, which she started by putting a shadow stick as a base. Next, the 'Dabangg' actress applied black eye shadow to get that smokey eye, which she achieved by blending the eye shadow with the help of a brush. After the black eye shadow, she applied the lighter brown shade to the top of the eyelid and blended it all for a flawless smokey eye.

Then, shifting her focus to the base again, Sonakshi used a skin corrector stick, which she applied under her eyes, near her lips. She blended the concealer with the help of a brush.

After this, she applied the base to get that matte finish.

Moving on, Sonakshi contoured her face to highlight that sharp jawline further.

Once the contouring was out of the way, Sonakshi decided to top off her base with powder.

Later, she did the bottom of her eyes with a dark colored shadow stick.

The 'Jatadhara' actress finished doing her eyes by putting on some kajal, and adding shimmer to the eye shadow, to bring out her smokey eyes.

Next was the turn to apply some highlighter, after which Sonakshi enhanced her eyebrows with an eyebrow pencil.

For the lips, she started by applying a lip liner, and to top it off, she filled it with a dark lip color. However, she later wiped off the entire thing and went with a lighter shade of lip color.

She finished off her makeup with a setting spray.

Sonakshi's look was completed with curly hair and a cream-toned outfit.

--IANS

pm/