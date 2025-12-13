Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal advocate for social media ban for kids in India

Mumbai, Dec 13 (IANS) Bollywood couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal spoke in favour of social media ban for kids in India, following the footsteps of Australia.

During a panel discussion, which took place in MET (Mumbai Education Trust) College, Mumbai, Sonakshi and Zaheer were asked to comment on Australia's social media ban for people aged under 16.

Reacting to this, Sonakshi called it a 'very good thing', saying that the ban should be implemented in India as well.

Pitching in, Zaheer shared that according to him, one does not always need to impose a ban; however, it is crucial to control what kind of content the kids are watching on social media.

He said, "You can do extreme also. And you can ban things. But it's also that you can control it properly. Like in my house, when my niece comes over, she has an iPad, but it's very controlled in what she can use on the iPad. So, I think there's a way to control it. You don't have to. I mean, it's good."

Sonakshi was of the opinion that till the time a kid is unable to differentiate between right and wrong, they should not be exposed to social media.

"No, I think it's avoidable. Till a certain age at least. Till a child is old enough to understand the difference between right and wrong, and what is good, and what is bad. I think till that age, it should not be exposed to a child," the 'Dabangg' actress added.

"Yeah, and till then, also like you should really control it. Sometimes, you don't know what buttons, where they go. So, it's always good to monitor them when they are watching as well. I know it's a pain. If someone is watching for 2 hours, and you are watching with them. But someone should", Zaheer concluded.

