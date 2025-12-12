Sargun Mehta celebrates 12 years of ‘wedding madness’ with Ravie Dubey

Mumbai, Dec 12 (IANS) Actress Sargun Mehta, on Friday, took to social media to celebrate 12 years of her marriage with Ravie Dubey.

The ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ actress shared a heartfelt video that beautifully captures their journey together. The post offered a warm glimpse into the couple’s enduring bond. Taking to her Instagram handle, Sargun posted a sweet video where she and Ravie can be seen dancing together. Dressed in an elegant white suit, the actress is seen showing off her candid moves. One lighthearted moment also shows the couple sharing a warm hug.

Alongside the video, Sargun wrote, “12 years of this madness.. I was looking for a video or photo that describes us. This video and the lyrics define our marriage of 12 years Happy anniversary badi.”

Ravie had also posted a string of their mushy photos and captioned them, “Happy 12th anniversary my darling sargun.”

Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey tied the knot on December 7, 2013. The couple, who met on the set of the TV show “12/24 Karol Bagh,” dated for a few years before making their relationship official with a proposal on “Nach Baliye 5.” The duo first met on the set of Zee TV’s show in 2009, where they played a pair. Later, Ravie made their relationship official by proposing to Sargun on the celebrity dance reality show “Nach Baliye 5” in December 2012.

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta recently grabbed headlines with speculation that the couple might be embracing parenthood after 11 years of marriage. The rumours began after they appeared on “Bigg Boss 19” to promote their new show “Juliet Jatt Di” and were later spotted at a hospital. Their recent visit to the hospital gave rise to speculations that they might be expecting a baby.

--IANS

ps/