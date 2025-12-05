Nitin Mukesh tells what love is: Sharing her shawl on cold winter night

Mumbai: Veteran singer Nitin Mukesh recently shared his heartwarming take on love, describing it in the simplest yet most intimate of gestures.

Taking to Instagram stories, Nitin Mukesh said that to him, love is “sharing her shawl on a cold wintry night.” He also shared a picture with his wife Nishi, with whom he celebrated 47 years of marriage on November 22.

“LOVE IS... SHARING HER SHAWL, ON A COLD WINTRY NIGHT (sic),” wrote Nitin Mukesh.

On November 22, he marked 47 years of marriage with wife Nishi Mukesh and shared a love-filled note along with a string of pictures with his wife.

He wrote: “11 November 1978… 47 years today. Thank you dear God, for her… one lifetime is just not enough,” before adding a heartfelt wish for “Saat janmo ka saath.”

Nishi and Nitin Mukesh have two sons Neil Nitin Mukesh and Naman Nitin Mukesh.

Nitin Mukesh carried a soft, velvety style that made songs like “Zindagi Ki Na Toote Ladi”. He is also known for tracks such as So Gaye Hain, Wafa Raas Na Aayi, Jaane Kya Hogaya, Zindagi Aur Kuch Bhi Hai, Paisa Bolta Hai, Hanste Hanste Kat Jayen Raste , Chandi Ki Cycle, Zindagi Har Kadam,Duma Dum Mast Kalandar and Teri Jheel Si Gehri Aankhon to name a few.

Talking about his son Neil, his latest release is Ek Chatur, a black comedy thriller film written by Himanshu Tripathi and directed by Umesh Shukla. It also stars Divya Khosla Kumar.

The film is set against the backdrop of a quirky small-town Indian landscape, the story follows a seemingly charming woman with a naivety that masks her razor-sharp wit.

Ambitious and cunning, she effortlessly outsmarts everyone around her. When a lucrative opportunity comes her way, she dives in headfirst but is tangled with unpredictable twists and darkly comedic turns that test her cunning at every step.

-IANS