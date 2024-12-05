Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024
Mahayuti government in Maharashtra l work for development Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary
Devendra Fadnavis to take oath as Maharashtra CM today
Maharashtra polls proved Ek Hain to Safe Hain Modi Hai to Mumkin hai Chief Minister elect Devendra Fadnavis
We accepted defeat in Jharkhand they are blaming EVMs BJP's Kirit Somaiya
Shiv Sena to hold legislative party meet after Mahayuti's win
Maharashtra: CM Yogi hails Mahayuti alliance for "historic victory," says "Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai"
Jharkhand Elections: JMM-led INDIA bloc takes lead, crosses halfway mark; BJP-led NDA trails
Confident that rule of 'by the people, of the people, for the people' will be established here": Congress candidate Banna Gupta
NDA will form its govt in Jharkhand with huge majority": BJP's CP Singh
As Yuti alliance takes early lead in Maharashtra, BJP predicts victory in both states
BJP will be reduced to 7-8 seats in Jharkhand says Congress Rakesh Sinha
Chhattisgarh: ED raids premises of Gaurav Mehta in connection with alleged Bitcoin case
"Sheer desperation of BJP in hope of buying elections out": Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi
Voting should be a compulsion": Ashok Pandit after casting his vote
I am hopeful that people here would support Samajwadi Party": Samajwadi Party's Tej Pratap Singh Yadav
"Vinod Tawde being defamed, planned conspiracy to trap him": Maharashtra BJP Chief