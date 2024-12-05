logo

Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Dec 05, 2024, 09:14 AM

Mahayuti government in Maharashtra l work for development Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary

featuredfeatured
Maharashtra
The HawkT
The Hawk·Dec 05, 2024, 04:15 AM

Devendra Fadnavis to take oath as Maharashtra CM today

featuredfeatured
Maharashtra
The HawkT
The Hawk·Dec 04, 2024, 08:15 AM

Maharashtra polls proved Ek Hain to Safe Hain Modi Hai to Mumkin hai Chief Minister elect Devendra Fadnavis

featuredfeatured
Jharkhand
The HawkT
The Hawk·Nov 24, 2024, 09:25 AM

We accepted defeat in Jharkhand they are blaming EVMs BJP's Kirit Somaiya

featuredfeatured
Maharashtra
The HawkT
The Hawk·Nov 24, 2024, 08:04 AM

Shiv Sena to hold legislative party meet after Mahayuti's win

featuredfeatured
Maharashtra
The HawkT
The Hawk·Nov 23, 2024, 11:55 AM

Maharashtra: CM Yogi hails Mahayuti alliance for "historic victory," says "Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai"

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Nov 23, 2024, 05:42 AM

Jharkhand Elections: JMM-led INDIA bloc takes lead, crosses halfway mark; BJP-led NDA trails

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Nov 23, 2024, 05:11 AM

Confident that rule of 'by the people, of the people, for the people' will be established here": Congress candidate Banna Gupta

featuredfeatured
Jharkhand
The HawkT
The Hawk·Nov 23, 2024, 04:37 AM

NDA will form its govt in Jharkhand with huge majority": BJP's CP Singh

featuredfeatured
Maharashtra
The HawkT
The Hawk·Nov 23, 2024, 04:20 AM

As Yuti alliance takes early lead in Maharashtra, BJP predicts victory in both states

featuredfeatured
Jharkhand
The HawkT
The Hawk·Nov 23, 2024, 04:04 AM

BJP will be reduced to 7-8 seats in Jharkhand says Congress Rakesh Sinha

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Nov 20, 2024, 09:19 AM

Chhattisgarh: ED raids premises of Gaurav Mehta in connection with alleged Bitcoin case

featuredfeatured
Maharashtra
The HawkT
The Hawk·Nov 20, 2024, 08:23 AM

"Sheer desperation of BJP in hope of buying elections out": Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi

featuredfeatured
Maharashtra
The HawkT
The Hawk·Nov 20, 2024, 08:10 AM

Voting should be a compulsion": Ashok Pandit after casting his vote

featuredfeatured
Uttar Pradesh
The HawkT
The Hawk·Nov 20, 2024, 05:24 AM

I am hopeful that people here would support Samajwadi Party": Samajwadi Party's Tej Pratap Singh Yadav

featuredfeatured
Maharashtra
The HawkT
The Hawk·Nov 20, 2024, 05:15 AM

"Vinod Tawde being defamed, planned conspiracy to trap him": Maharashtra BJP Chief