Mahayuti government in Maharashtra l work for development Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary

Patna (Bihar): Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary on Thursday said that the Mahayuti government had been formed in Maharashtra and that NDA would work fully for the development of Maharashtra.

"The Mahayuti government has been formed in Maharashtra and the NDA party will work fully for the development of Maharashtra," he said while speaking to ANI.

Earlier today, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami extended his best wishes to Maharashtra CM-designate Devendra Fadnavis and expressed confidence that Fadnavis will work towards the all-round development of Maharashtra.

Speaking to ANI, Uttarakhand CM Dhami said, "In Maharashtra, Mahayuti govt has been formed under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. That Govt will take Maharashtra and its development forward. Wherever there are double-engine governments across the country, development process has taken place rapidly. Similarly, there will be continuous development in Maharashtra too. Devendra Fadnavis has been unanimously elected as the Leader there. He will work for the all-round development of Maharashtra. My best wishes to him."

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that the Mahayuti government will provided good governance and speed of development.

"Very excited about the swearing-in ceremony in Mumbai. We will be looking forward to my younger brother Devendra Fadnavis becoming the CM very rightly so...I am happy that Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar will be joining the govt as Deputy CMs...the Mahayuti will once again continue to provide good governance, progress, speed of development and meet the aspirations of people of Maharashtra who have given us such a big victory," he said.

Earlier today, Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Devendra Fadnavis offered prayers at Shree Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai, ahead of his swearing-in ceremony. Devendra Fadnavis also visited at Shree Mumbadevi Temple in Mumbai and sought blessing at the temple.

Meanwhile, supporters of the Maharashtra CM designate and Maharashtra Deputy CM designate Ajit Pawar gathered outside his residence as they both are about to take oath today.

Devendra Fadnavis will be sworn in as Maharashtra Chief Minister at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai on Thursday.

Two deputy chief ministers, NCP leader Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, will also be sworn in at the ceremony in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 witnessed a decisive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance, securing a landslide win with 235 seats. The results marked a significant milestone for the BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats.

The Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party also made notable gains, with 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

While, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a major setback with Congress winning just 16 seats. Its alliance partner, Shiv Sena (UBT), won 20 seats, while the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) secured only 10 seats. (ANI)