BJP will be reduced to 7-8 seats in Jharkhand says Congress Rakesh Sinha

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India]: As counting for the Jharkhand and Maharashtra Assembly Elections, along with bypoll results began on Saturday, Congress leader Rakesh Sinha exuded confidence saying that the results will be in favour of the 'Mahaghathbandhan.'

The Congress leader also said BJP would be reduced to just 7-8 seats in Jharkhand since the people of the state will not accept a party that raises slogans like 'Batoge toh Katoge.'

Sinha said there would be no need for resort politics, asserting that the resilient soil of Jharkhand has withstood repeated attempts by the BJP to undermine it through measures like 'Operation Lotus,' as well as interventions by the ED, Income Tax Department, and CBI.

Speaking to ANI, Sinha said, "The results will come in our favour. People have shown their support, love and blessings to the candidates of 'Mahaghathbandhan'. The public in Jharkhand has said that they are not going to accept people like those who raise slogans like 'Batoge toh Katoge.'

"The BJP used to claim in the Lok Sabha that they will get 400 seats. The situation is that the government is running on crutches. BJP will be reduced from 7-8 seats in Jharkhand. There will be no need for a resort. This soil of Jharkhand is very hard and the BJP has been constantly trying to demolish this soil through 'Operation Lotus', ED, Income Tax and CBI," said Sinha.

Counting began at 8 am on Saturday for the 2024 Jharkhand and Maharashtra Assembly Elections, along with bypoll results from 15 states. The counting, which will decide the fate of the 288 seats in Maharashtra and 81 in Jharkhand, is expected to reveal trends in the first few hours.

In Maharashtra, the polling for the Legislative Assembly was held on Wednesday, with a turnout of over 66 percent, surpassing the 61 percent recorded in the 2019 elections.

The Mahayuti alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, is in a tough contest with the MVA alliance consisting of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP). Both alliances view the increased voter turnout as a sign of support for their respective campaigns.

In Jharkhand, the contest is between the JMM-led alliance, comprising Congress, RJD, and CPI(ML), and the BJP-led NDA alliance, which includes AJSU, JD(U), and LJP.

Exit polls predict the NDA could win between 42-47 seats, while the JMM-led alliance is expected to secure 25-30 seats.

Voter turnout in Jharkhand was reported at over 68.45 percent on election day, surpassing the 2019 elections turnout of 65 percent. In the 2019 elections, the JMM won 30 seats, BJP 25, and Congress 16 seats.

The results for all 81 constituencies in Jharkhand, along with the Maharashtra and bypoll results, will be declared today. (ANI)