NDA will form its govt in Jharkhand with huge majority": BJP's CP Singh

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India]: BJP candidate from Ranchi assembly seat CP Singh on Saturday said that NDA will form its government in Jharkhand with a huge majority.

He also accused the Chief Minister Hemant Soren-led government of setting records for corruption and of not doing any work.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "I am hopeful of a win. NDA will form its government in Jharkhand with a huge majority. The way the current government is running in Jharkhand, they have set records for corruption. No work has been done by this govt. The public is in the mood for a change."

Earlier today, BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo exuded confidence in NDA winning the maximum number of seats in Jharkhand and creating "history" as the counting of votes is underway in the state.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Deo said that today's sunset will be a political sunset for the Hemant Soren dynasty.

"This morning has brought a new ray of hope to Jharkhand. There is great excitement among people. The end of the dark night of corruption, atrocities on women, loot and corruption for 5 years is near. The fog over governance for 5 years can be seen clearing up," he said.

"I think this morning is important for Jharkhand in several ways and when the sun sets, it will be a political sunset for the Soren dynasty. NDA will form the Government by winning the highest number of seats in the history of Jharkhand," he added.

Vote counting of Maharashtra assembly elections and bypolls across 15 states is also underway today.

Counting began at 8 AM on Saturday for the 2024 Jharkhand and Maharashtra Assembly Elections. The primary contest in the Jharkhand assembly polls is between the Mahagathbandhan and BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The ruling JMM-led Mahagathbandhan Alliance includes Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

Exit polls predict the NDA could win between 42-47 seats, while the JMM-led alliance is expected to secure 25-30 seats. (ANI)