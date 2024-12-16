Congress Blames EVMs for Loss, Maharashtra BJP Chief Bawankule Criticizes Their Strategy

Nagpur (Maharashtra): Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Monday lashed out at the Congress saying that they were getting into hot water by blaming Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for their defeat. He said that the Congress has lost its confidence and the peoples trust. "Congress cannot win by blaming EVMs," he added.

"We are still going among the people. We are running a membership drive of inducting 1.5 crore people and doing our work. By blaming EVMs for their loss, Congress apne pair par kulhadi maar rahi hai (Congress is getting into hot water). Congress cannot win by blaming EVMs, they have lost their confidence and trust," Bawankule told reporters.

Speaking on the proposed 2.5-year formula to have a rotational ministerial berth in the Maharashtra government, Bawankule said that there was no dispute in portfolio allocation.

"There is no delay in allocating portfolios to the ministers. There is no dispute. I was also part of the talks and the matter stands finished. There is no dispute and it will be announced soon," Bawankule said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Monday accused at least 15 ministers in the cabinet of being "tainted," saying that they have been charged with "corruption" and "harassment".

"There are about 15 ministers in this cabinet, who are tainted and have corruption, and harassment charges against them. Sab criminal unki parshbhoomi rahi hai (They have a criminal background). They work with goons and safeguard culprits," Wadettiwar, former Leader of Opposition (LoP), told ANI.

Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant on Monday assured that the allocation of cabinet portfolios will be distributed within two days. He asserted that there was no delay.

"There is no delay. You will get to know about the portfolios ministers have received within two days," Samant told reporters.

Speaking on the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal's resentment for being denied a ministerial berth, Shiv Sena leader Samant said, "We are all family and such things keep happening in a family. Our leaders including Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis will figure a way out.

"The Shiv Sena MLA said that the winter session of the Maharashtra legislative assembly was focused on the development of the Vidarbha region and the entire state.

Earlier, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the government was planning to table 20 bills during the winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly. He also said that 39 leaders have taken the oath as cabinet ministers, including six as state ministers, and that portfolio allocation is expected to be finalised within two days.

The cabinet expansion came more than two weeks after CM Fadnavis and his deputies were sworn in on December 5. The Mahayuti alliance had faced criticism from the opposition for delaying the announcement of its cabinet despite having a significant majority.

In the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance achieved a landslide victory, securing 235 seats. The BJP emerged as the single largest party with 132 seats, while Shiv Sena and NCP won 57 and 41 seats, respectively. (ANI)