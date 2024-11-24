We accepted defeat in Jharkhand they are blaming EVMs BJP's Kirit Somaiya

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya lashed out at the opposition in Maharashtra for blaming the EVMs for their loss in the Maharashtra elections.

Speaking to ANI, Somaiya said, "Nana Patole, Ramesh Chennithala, Sanjay Raut and Uddhav Thackeray are blaming EVMs. At the time of the Lok Sabha elections, the same EVMs were used. They did not blame the EVMs at that time. We have accepted our defeat in Jharkhand. When we won in Maharashtra, they are blaming and making excuses."

Earlier today, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said that those who sought to blame the EVMs should note that the same machines were in Jharkhand, where the result favoured the INDIA bloc.

Speaking to ANI, Bhandari criticised the Congress and termed it an "anti-democracy" party.

"Those who are blaming the EVM, I want to tell them that same EVMs were used in Jharkhand where the result came in your favour. They are not able to digest the fact that their 'Jhooth ki Dukaan' has been exposed from Maharashtra to Uttar Pradesh. If you (INDIA alliance) are blaming EVMs for your defeat then you should resign from the states where you have formed the government. Congress means anti-democracy," he said.

In Maharashtra, the BJP won 132 seats while its allies- the Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde won 57 seats, and the NCP, led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, won 41 seats. The state has 288 assembly seats.

The constituents of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a rude jolt with Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray winning 20 seats, Congress 16, and NCP(SP) led by Sharad Pawar only 10 seats.

Questioning the outcome of Maharashtra elections, Congress leader Pawan Khera said on Saturday that they had "continously" complained to the Election Commission but did not recieve any answer.

"The Lok Sabha election was fought in the name of Modi ji in Maharashtra, BJP lost it. The same state gives the same BJP 132 out of 148 seats within 4-5 months. What kind of strike rate is this? Is this strike rate possible? Democracy is our concern. Electoral transparency is our concern. Can the BJP reverse anti-incumbency?" he said.

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the ruling Mahayuti alliance registered a smashing victory, carrying its allies--Shiv Sena and NCP--with its momentum.

The BJP saw a fabulous strike rate with the party winning 133 of the 148 seats it contested in Maharashtra. The assembly elections in Maharashtra were held on November 20. (ANI)