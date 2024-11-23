Confident that rule of 'by the people, of the people, for the people' will be established here": Congress candidate Banna Gupta

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India]: With the counting of votes currently underway in Jharkhand, Congress candidate for Jamshedpur West Assembly constituency, Banna Gupta on Friday said that the elections weren't about winning or loosing but rather about serving the public.

"It is not about winning or losing the elections but it's about serving the public. I am confident that the rule of 'by the people, of the people and for the people' will be established here with the INDI alliance forming the government," Gupta said.

As per EC trends data the JMM alliance that has the JMM, Congress, RJD and the CPIML leads in 51 seats crossing the halfway mark of 42 in the house.

Meanwhile, earlier today, BJP candidate from the Ranchi seat CP Singh said that the NDA government would form in Jharkhand with a huge majority.

He also accused the Chief Minister Hemant Soren-led government of setting records for corruption and of not doing any work.Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "I am hopeful of a win. NDA will form its government in Jharkhand with a huge majority. The way the current government is running in Jharkhand, they have set records for corruption. No work has been done by this govt. The public is in the mood for a change."

Vote counting of Maharashtra assembly elections and bypolls across 15 states is also underway today.

Counting began at 8 AM on Saturday for the 2024 Jharkhand and Maharashtra Assembly Elections. The primary contest in the Jharkhand assembly polls is between the Mahagathbandhan and BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The ruling JMM-led Mahagathbandhan Alliance includes Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

Exit polls predict the NDA could win between 42-47 seats, while the JMM-led alliance is expected to secure 25-30 seats. (ANI)