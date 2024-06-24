I.N.D.I.A. Bloc
J·Jun 24, 2024, 10:16 am
I.N.D.I.A. bloc's show of strength in Parliament, raises call to "save Constitution"
J·May 26, 2024, 09:12 am
'I.N.D.I.A. bloc will amend Constitution to provide reservation to Muslims,' claims PM Modi
J·Apr 21, 2024, 12:08 pm
At I.N.D.I.A. bloc rally in Ranchi, 2 empty chairs on dais for jailed Hemant Soren, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
J·Sep 17, 2023, 06:28 pm
All-party meet: Parties push for passage of women's reservation bill in Parliament session
J·Sep 16, 2023, 06:24 pm
Cong resolves to make I.N.D.I.A. bloc 'ideological and electoral success' to free country from 'divisive politics'
J·Sep 16, 2023, 06:18 pm
India's progressive, secular image dented by violent incidents, BJP adding fuel to fire: Kharge at CWC
J·Sep 14, 2023, 06:32 pm
I.N.D.I.A. slams BJP for 'celebrations' at HQ on day security personnel killed by terrorists in J-K
J·Sep 06, 2023, 02:42 pm
I.N.D.I.A. bloc making BJP nervous, 'India-Bharat' issue being raised to mislead people: Kharge
J·Sep 04, 2023, 07:11 pm
Next meeting of I.N.D.I.A. bloc could be held in Bhopal along with first joint rally: Sources
J·Sep 04, 2023, 05:44 pm
Rajnath trains guns on Cong leaders in poll-bound Rajasthan over Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks
J·Sep 03, 2023, 06:32 pm
BJP calls Udhayanidhi Stalin's Sanatan statement 'hate speech' and demands action.
J·Sep 02, 2023, 07:06 pm
I.N.D.I.A. bloc makes additional appointments in newly-formed panels for 2024 polls
J·Aug 30, 2023, 05:52 pm
No decision on BSP's inclusion in I.N.D.I.A. until clarity on whose side Mayawati is: Sharad Pawar
