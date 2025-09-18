Durga Puja influenced the decision to determine Sep 22 as implementation date for next-gen GST reforms: FM Sitharaman

Kolkata, Sep 18 (IANS) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, said on Thursday that the determination of September 22 as the implementation date for next-generation goods and services tax (GST) was determined to a great extent by the forthcoming festival season in West Bengal, starting with the biggest festival in the state, Durga Puja, later this month.

Speaking at a discussion on next-generation GST reforms at the iconic National Library, the Union Finance Minister said that keeping the festive season in West Bengal, especially the Durga Puja in mind, the revamped GST will come into effect on the auspicious day of the first day of Navratri, the day after Mahalaya Amavasya (It is an auspicious day that marks the beginning of the Durga Puja festivities and signals the arrival of Goddess Durga to Earth).

Claiming that there was a strong influence of West Bengal in the decision-making on this count, Union Minister Sitharaman said that the state will continue to influence the rest of the nation, just as it did during the struggle for independence of the country from the British rule.

"Bengal has always played an important role in leading the nation just as it did in this case," she added.

She also read out a list of 11 specific signature items of West Bengal, which will benefit people a lot as GST rates have been reduced for these items in the next generation GST reforms.

"These measures will help the government to boost regional economies, strengthen local livelihoods, and also ensure that India's tax system reflects both efficiency and inclusivity," she added.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Sitharaman also said that the next-generation GST reforms would also witness a more simplified process, making the taxation process more people-friendly.

She added that in the new tax system, nearly 90 per cent of the refunds will be made automatically, while only 10 per cent of the tax returns will be withheld in order to prevent fraudulent practices in the claims made.

"The next generation GST reforms are a revolutionary step towards simplified tax compliance, empowering business, bringing greater ease to people's lives, and playing a positive role in the country's economic development," she said.

