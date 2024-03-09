Congress party news
J·Mar 09, 2024, 10:51 am
Ex-Arunachal CM Nabam Tuki resigns at state Congress chief
J·Feb 17, 2024, 01:39 pm
Can 'third son' of Indira Gandhi ever leave party? Madhya Pradesh Congress chief on Kamal Nath's BJP switch talk
J·Feb 14, 2024, 09:48 am
Sonia Gandhi files nomination for Rajya Sabha elections from Rajasthan
J·Jan 14, 2024, 06:19 am
Milind Deora Concludes 55-Year Association with Congress; Set to Join Shiv Sena
J·Dec 16, 2023, 02:48 pm
Jitu Patwari replaces Kamal Nath as MP Congress chief, Umang Singhar to be CLP
J·Sep 06, 2023, 02:10 pm
Why not women's quota Bill, Kavitha asks Sonia Gandhi
J·Sep 05, 2023, 08:18 am
No Rajasthan leader in Congress central election committee sparks speculation
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.