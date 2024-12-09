Opposition MPS stage protest at Parliament premises over Adani issue

New Delhi: Opposition MPS including Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi held a protest at the Parliament premises on Monday over the Adani matter.

Members of Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) and Samajwadi Party were not a part of the protest. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) MP Supriya Sule was also not present in the protest.

Speaking about the TMC not joining the opposition party's protest on Adani issue, MP Kirti Azad said that it is for the Congress to take everyone along.

"Being a senior party, Congress will have to take everyone along and if they do not take everyone along, then it is natural that there will be problems...when the Congress is not able to give the INDIA alliance what the opposition needs, then in such a situation, the capable person is Mamata Banerjee," Kirti Azad said.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh attacked the Congress alleging that they had connived with American billionaire George Soros.

"Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi commit treason. By conniving with George Soros, Rahul Gandhi speaks the language of George Soros. George Soros funds those who are involved in anti-party activities. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi should answer. Rahul Gandhi is the leader of 'tukde tukde' gang," he said.

Earlier, on December 6, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked him to attend the Winter Session of Parliament and not to be "afraid" of investigation on Adani.

Taking to social media platform Facebook, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Modi ji sansad me aao, Adani par jaanch se mat ghabrao (Modi ji come to Parliament, don't be afraid of investigation)."

Congress along with their INDIA bloc allies have been persistent with their demand of discussing Adani's indictment by United States since the beginning of Winter Session.

The Adani Group has denied the allegations made by the US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission against directors of Adani Green. "The US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission against directors of Adani Green are baseless and denied," the statement read.

The Adani Group said it has always upheld and is steadfastly committed to maintaining the "highest standards of governance, transparency and regulatory compliance across all jurisdictions of its operations".

The first session of the winter Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The winter session will go on till December 20. (ANI)